Dyce-headquartered Centurion Group has acquired Manchester-based Aerial Platforms Ltd (APL), a rental provider of powered access lifting equipment for working-at-height.

Headquartered in Leigh, with additional hubs in Newcastle and Carlisle, APL is an owner managed business that delivers safety-driven scissor lifts, boom lifts and telehandlers across the construction, infrastructure and retail sectors.

Through its new purchase, Centurion has gained three new operating locations in England and access to major industrial customers in the lifting equipment space.

The company said that APL will benefit from its financial scale and additional backing to invest in new rental assets, infrastructure and capabilities – supporting accelerated growth across the UK.

Centurion Group revealed this year that has prepared a $100-million (£81m) acquisition fund to help drive the next stage of its growth. Prior to its purchase of APL, Centurion had bought 20 businesses around the world since it was formed in 2017.

The company has previously said that acquisitions are central to its strategy to grow its market share in renewables, minerals, infrastructure, environmental, defence and government.

Former chief financial officer Euan Leask took over the company starting in February after Houston-based CEO Fernando Assing retired.

Leask said APL “has a strong reputation across the UK in the powered access market, making it a great addition to our UK & Europe operations.

“The acquisition not only expands our footprint across England, but also strengthens our position in the construction, infrastructure and retail markets, and grows the range of lifting services we can offer our customers.”

Backed by private equity firm SCF Partners, Centurion has grown organically and by acquisition from around $200m in revenue when it was formed by the merger of SCF and ATR to approximately $500m at the end of 2024.

Centurion added that it has an active pipeline of acquisition opportunities it is exploring.

APL owner Jason Seddon added: “Joining Centurion marks an exciting new chapter for APL. We’re proud of what we’ve built and look forward to growing our business as part of a group that shares our commitment to service, safety and continuous improvement.”