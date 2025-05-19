Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Centurion lifted by acquisition Manchester-based Aerial Platforms

Centurion has gained three new operating locations in the North West and North East of England and access to major industrial customers in the lifting equipment space.

May 19th 2025, 4:31 pm Updated: May 19th 2025, 4:31 pm
2 min read
Aerial Platforms Ltd's (APL's) headquarters in Leigh, Greater Manchester.© Supplied by Centurion Group
Michael Behr

Dyce-headquartered Centurion Group has acquired Manchester-based Aerial Platforms Ltd (APL), a rental provider of powered access lifting equipment for working-at-height.

Headquartered in Leigh, with additional hubs in Newcastle and Carlisle, APL is an owner managed business that delivers safety-driven scissor lifts, boom lifts and telehandlers across the construction, infrastructure and retail sectors.

Through its new purchase, Centurion has gained three new operating locations in England and access to major industrial customers in the lifting equipment space.

The company said that APL will benefit from its financial scale and additional backing to invest in new rental assets, infrastructure and capabilities – supporting accelerated growth across the UK.

Centurion Group revealed this year that has prepared a $100-million (£81m) acquisition fund to help drive the next stage of its growth. Prior to its purchase of APL, Centurion had bought 20 businesses around the world since it was formed in 2017.

The company has previously said that acquisitions are central to its strategy to grow its market share in renewables, minerals, infrastructure, environmental, defence and government.

Former chief financial officer Euan Leask took over the company starting in February after Houston-based CEO Fernando Assing retired.

Leask said APL “has a strong reputation across the UK in the powered access market, making it a great addition to our UK & Europe operations.

“The acquisition not only expands our footprint across England, but also strengthens our position in the construction, infrastructure and retail markets, and grows the range of lifting services we can offer our customers.”

Backed by private equity firm SCF Partners, Centurion has grown organically and by acquisition from around $200m in revenue when it was formed by the merger of SCF and ATR to approximately $500m at the end of 2024.

Centurion added that it has an active pipeline of acquisition opportunities it is exploring.

APL owner Jason Seddon added: “Joining Centurion marks an exciting new chapter for APL. We’re proud of what we’ve built and look forward to growing our business as part of a group that shares our commitment to service, safety and continuous improvement.”

