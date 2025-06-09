Norway’s oil fund calls for European market reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Norway’s oil fund calls for European market reforms

The $1.7-trillion fund warned that Europe is falling behind its US and Asian rivals.

June 9th 2025, 7:50 am
2 min read
The Johan Sverdrup oil field. Oil and gas wealth accounts for 24% of Norway's gross domestic product.© Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bl
The Johan Sverdrup oil field. Oil and gas wealth accounts for 24% of Norway's gross domestic product.

Michael Behr

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has said that European capital markets need to be reformed to stay competitive with the US and Asia.

The country’s $1.7-trillion oil fund will send a letter, seen and quoted The Financial Times, to the European Commission’s consultation on capital markets integration this week.

The letter said that Europe should address deeper structural problems holding back the continent and its national markets, including introducing measures such as harmonised tax, insolvency and supervisory rules.

“We share the concern that European markets over time have fallen behind in terms of business dynamism and the provision of new investment opportunities to institutional investors,” the Financial Times quoted the letter as saying.

“Key barriers include national securities laws, corporate laws, and insolvency regimes that vary significantly across member states.”

Norway’s Oil Fund has been diluting its exposure to European equities over the past decade, going from 26% to 15%. US shares also now make up 40% of its assets, compared with 21% a decade ago.

In addition, the number of European companies with shares held by the fund has fallen 25% to 1,546.

The fund said that this is due to European stocks being less competitive compared to its US and Asian rivals.

In comments to the Financial Times, chief of market strategies at Norway’s Oil Fund Malin Norberg noted that there is a sense of urgency among European policymakers.

“We feel it too, and we’re happy about that,” she said.

However, the letter added that European markets need improved competition and innovation, not regulation.

Last year, Norway’s oil fund committed to invest €900 million in a renewable energy infrastructure portfolio controlled by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

It allowed Norges Bank Investment Management to invest in renewable energy projects in the development stage and provided exposure to other parts of the value chain to build knowledge and experience with new markets and technologies.

