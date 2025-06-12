Wood and Sidara bargain buyout talks extended again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Wood and Sidara bargain buyout talks extended again

The deadline to land a deal has been extended a number of times since the £240 million bid was tabled in April.

June 12th 2025, 7:49 am Updated: June 12th 2025, 7:49 am
1 min read
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.© DC Thomson
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

Takeover negotiations between Wood and its pursuer Sidara have been extended again as the Aberdeen firm continues to work towards a deal.

A new deadline has been set for 5pm on 30 June 2025 according to so-called “put up or shut up” (PUSU) rules set by the UK’s Takeover Panel.

However the deadline could be extended again depending on how the bid talks go.

Wood said it asked for the extension as it continues to engage with lenders and bond holders over the deal on the table offered by the Dubai-based firm, particularly its proposed “debt modifications” and “liquidity arrangements”.

Wood said it is also continuing to work with auditors to publish financial accounts for 2024. It’s failure to do so in April caused trading in its shares on the London Stock Exchange to be suspended.

Sidara, formerly known as Dar Group, made an offer for Wood on 14 April worth 35p per share, or around £240 million.

Wood says it continues to recommend the deal to its shareholders.

This was far below the £1.5 billion on the table in August 2024, which foundered when Sidara walked away.

The announcement today is the fourth PUSU extension in takeover talks since Wood first revealed Sidara made a preliminary approach in February, with the terms of the £240m “wholistic non-binding conditional proposal” confirmed in April.

More to follow.