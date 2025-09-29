End UK North Sea ‘suicide’

EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu has urged the UK government to accelerate proposed changes to North Sea taxation in an effort to avoid “unnecessary” pain in the UK’s offshore energy industry.

Bseisu highlighted the “constructive” discussions the industry and government has had over a new tax framework to replace the energy profits levy (EPL), which the Labour has pledged to do as the so-called windfall tax comes to and end in 2030.

The energy firm boss was speaking to Energy Voice as his firm said it had paid $104.1 million (£77m) in July relation to the EPL, and that the extension of the levy forced it to book a statutory net loss of $173.5m in the first half of 2025.

EnQuest has been involved alongside a number of North Sea industry players in a fiscal forum with government to address what happens to EPL as part of a consultation launched by government.

Industry has favoured a complete overhaul of the levy as well as bringing forward the end date before 2030. This is due to the damage the UK fiscal regime is inflicting, including the loss of 1,000 jobs per week, not to mention a failure of the levy to bring in taxes the Chancellor of the Exchequer hopes will fund clean energy investment.

Bsiesu said the fiscal forum has been “very constructive” and that it has achieved consensus on new tax framework that is “workable”.

He said proposals include delinking the price of oil from the price of gas – North Sea gas production and consumption is largely seen as a key to the UK’s transition to net zero targets.

You can see the pain in Aberdeen

However, the government also needs to “accelerate” changes to EPL to “slow down decline” in UK offshore energy.

He said: “We would very much look for two things. Number one, treating each commodity as a separate commodity, which is, which is what normally happens. and then number two, looking at accelerating this framework with some of the discussions that we’ve had with the government to ensure, rather than increasing the framework which has impacted our taxes, as you saw this year, having a shorter fairway to quicker fairway to this change, I think would be very constructive.

“Both, I think those are going to be key to just even slowing down the decline. I mean, as you know, OEUK data that we’re losing 1,000 jobs a month now in the industry.

“I am in Aberdeen regularly, but I was there last week, you could see the pain. There’s no reason.

“The UK and Aberdeen has been the center of offshore energy in the world for decades, and it’s actually self-inflicted wounds or suicide. It is not necessarily a proper strategy for government.”

EnQuest in the North Sea

As a producer, the London-listed firm is the operator of the North Sea Magnus and Kraken oil and gas fields East of Shetland which feed production via pipeline to the Sullom Voe terminal, which EnQuest also operates. It has stakes in other North Sea fields as well as two major, undeveloped fields Bressay and Bentley.

The firm has also hailed its “sector-leading” decommissioning of North Sea assets. In its first half results it said completed the plugging and abandonment (P&A) of the final seven wells at the Heather field, bringing its total to 81 North Sea wells since 2022.

The most visible of its decommissioning activity was the use of the massive Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel to remove the 15,300 tonne Heather platform on 11 August – the largest single lift planned in the North Sea this year.

WATCH: Heather Alpha heavy lift

The firm is also undertaking a massive decommissioning and “rightsizing” programme at Sullom Voe, where it manages production from around 1,000km of pipelines which has declined dramatically in the last 40 years. The aim is to decarbonise the operation there.. Through its subsidiary Veri, it aims to develop a wind farm, produce green hydrogen and biofuels, as well as implement a vast carbon capture and storage project using the Thistle and Magnus fields.

However, the North Sea is at risk of shutting up shop before its green energy ambitions can be realised which should be a “wake up call”.

Bsiesu said: “We’ve seen a couple of failures in terms of companies going into administration. And we’ve also seen companies now going to cessation of production for their fields and pulling up fully of the business. And we’ve seen joint ventures like Shell and Equinor between major companies where they’re creating independence to cut to cost. So it’s a terrible reality, but it’s also should be a massive wake up call.”