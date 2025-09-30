Serica snaps up failed Prax North Sea assets for $25.6 million

Serica Energy has announced a$25.6 million (£19m) deal to buy the North Sea assets owned by the failed Prax Group from administrators.

Assets as part of the deal include the Lancaster field West of Shetland as well as the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) fields and the Shetland gas plant.

Prax had been in the process of buying the GLA fields and the gas plant from Total Energies when it collapsed into administration.

Prax, owned by disgraced husband and wife team Sanjeev and Arani Kumar Soosaipillai, had previously snapped up Lancaster, owned by E&P firm Hurricane Energy, for £250m in 2023.

© Supplied by (Photo: Ross Johnsto

Serica CEO Chris Cox said: “This transaction represents a further step in the delivery of our growth strategy – it diversifies our portfolio, increases our reserves and resources, and enhances near-term cashflows at an attractive valuation.

“The addition of GLA brings Serica a new production hub, with operatorship of the Shetland Gas Plant.

“There is an immediate boost to production and reserves, plus the scope to create significant value for shareholders through multiple subsurface, commercial, and further M&A opportunities.”

The Prax saga started to unfold in June when companies associated with the group failed, prompting the liquidation of its Lindsay oil refinery on the Humber. The Soosaipillais had first struck a deal to acquire the refinery from TotalEnergies in 2020. The government shut the facility down after “no credible buyer” could be found.

Serica said the deal will complete in the final quarter of the year and will add 11m barrels of oil to its reserves.

It will also receive payments of around $100 million, reflecting value of production from the fields. These are estimated to be 7,900 boepd associated with GLA and other assets and 5,900 boepd from the Lancaster field.

In total, the assets formerly owned by TotalEnergies and ONE-Dyas which had been due to be sold to Prax, include a 40% operated interest in the GLA, a 10% interest in the Catcher Field and a 5.21% interest in the Golden Eagle area.

The deal also brings further tax benefits in the form of losses. Serica said the deal brings aggregate ring-fence losses as of 30 June 2025 totalling $2.14 billion ring fence Corporation Tax, $1.83bn supplementary charge, and $518m energy profits levy (EPL).