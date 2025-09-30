Serica snaps up failed Prax North Sea assets for $25.6 million

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Serica snaps up failed Prax North Sea assets for $25.6 million

Assets as part of the deal include the Lancaster field West of Shetland as well as the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) fields and the Shetland gas plant.

September 30th 2025, 8:37 am Updated: September 30th 2025, 8:37 am
2 min read
Gas flare at Shetland gas plant© Universal News And Sport (Europe
Total turns on gas from west of Shetland - Production has begun at a new gas plant that will bring the vast reserves west of Shetland to the mainland. The Shetland Gas Plant is said by operator Total to be capable of supplying energy to two million homes. A flare was lit at the moment gas started flowing to the plant, which will serve the Laggan and Tormore fields. The two gas fields lie about 125km (77 miles) to the north west of the Shetland Islands. Picture: Universal News And Sport (Europe). 08/02/2016 www.unpixs.com
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

News Editor

Serica Energy has announced a$25.6 million (£19m) deal to buy the North Sea assets owned by the failed Prax Group from administrators.

Assets as part of the deal include the Lancaster field West of Shetland as well as the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) fields and the Shetland gas plant.

Prax had been in the process of buying the GLA fields and the gas plant from Total Energies when it collapsed into administration.

Prax, owned by disgraced husband and wife team Sanjeev and Arani Kumar Soosaipillai, had previously snapped up Lancaster, owned by E&P firm Hurricane Energy, for £250m in 2023.

Chris Cox boss of Serica Energy © Supplied by (Photo: Ross Johnsto
Incoming Serica Energy chief executive Chris Cox

Serica CEO Chris Cox said: “This transaction represents a further step in the delivery of our growth strategy – it diversifies our portfolio, increases our reserves and resources, and enhances near-term cashflows at an attractive valuation.

“The addition of GLA brings Serica a new production hub, with operatorship of the Shetland Gas Plant.

“There is an immediate boost to production and reserves, plus the scope to create significant value for shareholders through multiple subsurface, commercial, and further M&A opportunities.”

The Prax saga started to unfold in June when companies associated with the group failed, prompting the liquidation of its Lindsay oil refinery on the Humber. The Soosaipillais had first struck a deal to acquire the refinery from TotalEnergies in 2020. The government shut the facility down after “no credible buyer” could be found.

Serica said the deal will complete in the final quarter of the year and will add 11m barrels of oil to its reserves.

It will also receive payments of around $100 million, reflecting value of production from the fields. These are estimated to be 7,900 boepd associated with GLA and other assets and 5,900 boepd from the Lancaster field.

In total, the assets formerly owned by TotalEnergies and ONE-Dyas which had been due to be sold to Prax, include a 40% operated interest in the GLA, a 10% interest in the Catcher Field and a 5.21% interest in the Golden Eagle area.

The deal also brings further tax benefits in the form of losses. Serica said the deal brings aggregate ring-fence losses as of 30 June 2025 totalling $2.14 billion ring fence Corporation Tax, $1.83bn supplementary charge, and $518m energy profits levy (EPL).

Tags