Aberdeen investment zone status set to arrive in ‘coming weeks’

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Aberdeen investment zone status set to arrive in ‘coming weeks’

Incentives aimed at attracting investors will finally come into force as Port of Aberdeen contends with energy market uncertainty.

October 2nd 2025, 7:00 am Updated: October 2nd 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti talking to while in his company's offices.© Supplied by DCT Media/ Wullie Ma
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti. Aberdeen South Harbour expansion visitor centre. Supplied by DCT Media/ Wullie Marr Date; 13/04/2022
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Tax breaks are finally set to be delivered to the north-east, more than two years after the then government announced the initiative, Port of Aberdeen told Energy Voice.

Harbour chief executive, Bob Sanguinetti, said that investment zone status is set to be delivered soon.

On the delivery of the tax rules, Sanguinetti said: “That’s progressing well, it wasn’t helped by the fact that we had a change of government in London during the process, but we’re expecting to see that come to fruition over the coming weeks.”

He explained that his organisation, alongside Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire council, Port of Peterhead and Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, is in “the final stages of agreeing the detail on that”.

The port boss said that the investment zone status will “lead to £160 million worth of investment in the region” over a ten-year period, while providing “wider exposure and profile” for the north-east of Scotland.

Investment Zone status, a long time coming

The investment zone initiative was first announced by Liz Truss’ short-lived government and was set to stand alongside green freeport status.

Port of Aberdeen was pipped to freeport status by Inverness and Cromarty Firth in late 2022, and the advent of new rules that would afford tax cuts to those in the region was a welcomed consolation prize.

At the time of the announcement, it was said that the creation of an investment zone would create £80 million for Aberdeen over five years.

A picture, taken by drone, of Aberdeen South Harbour. Vessels are docked around the harbour walls. © DC Thomson
Aberdeen South Harbour.

“I think we’re in a good place there, not just for the port, but more generally across digital technology and green technology, which are the two key areas that will form part of the investment zone,” Sanguinetti added.

There have been a number of investment zones delivered across England which give 100% tax reliefs for stamp duty for newly occupied business premises.

Keir Starmer’s Labour government reaffirmed support for the investment zone programme earlier this year during its spending review.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves committed to delivering for both the North East Scotland Investment Zone and a previously confirmed Glasgow site.

Labour has apparently rebranded the scheme, now called industrial strategy zones (ISZs).

The Port of Tyne recently announced plans to invest £150 million to develop 230 acres of land into what it’s calling the Tyne Green Energy Park as part of the scheme.

ETZ gets investment zone boost

The Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) was included under the North East Scotland Investment Zone in the spending review, something that was welcomed by steering group chair and ETL Ltd chairman Sir Ian Wood.

ETZ backers expect to generate over £220m of initial private sector investment and create over 8,000 jobs.

The Singapore-based moorings company had previously flagged plans to set up shop in Aberdeen’s ETZ, with tax incentives thought to be an attraction.

However, these have not yet come to fruition and are possibly on hold. Mooreast has been approached for comment.

Sanguinetti was unable to clarify Mooreast plans.

Waiting for the ‘tsunami’ of renewables work

The port boss continued by bigging up the north-east of Scotland’s supply chain capabilities, which he argued is “very relevant to renewables, as it is to oil and gas”.

He continued: “The Port of Aberdeen is the closest port to a large majority of the ScotWind projects that are envisaged off the north-east coast of Scotland, and we’ve got that supply chain on our shoulders here.

“So, like I said, all the ingredients are in place, the conditions need to be such whereby there is confidence among the developers to proceed with their projects, to commit to those projects.

“Then, of course, the wider issues of consenting and grid connections need to line up as well in order for this, what I’m sure will be a tsunami of work to come to the region, and Port of Aberdeen sits right at the heart of it.”

A picture of an offshore windfarm and a service vessel in the North Sea. © Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa
An offshore wind farm and a service vessel.

As Sanguinetti alluded to, investment conditions have been less than positive for renewable developers in the North Sea, with slow consenting, lack of grid connection, and inflated infrastructure costs taking their toll.

Currently, renewables account for just 1% or Port of Aberdeen’s revenues. However, it has ambitions to expand this.

“I think that the future is bright, the big prize is offshore wind,” he said.

“There’s no hiding the fact that it’s taking longer than we might have wanted it to, and we need to manage that transition carefully.”

Oil and gas uncertainty hits Port of Aberdeen purse strings

In the meantime, it is the uncertainty facing oil and gas companies that hits the Granite City harbour hardest.

Oil and gas accounts for half of the port’s revenue, and investment has dwindled 10% year-on-year, in real terms, this is a 5% dip in funds annually.

“If you look at the figures, 10% year on year, it does mean that over the next five years oil and gas related activity would reduce by 50%,” Sanguinetti continued.

“So that’s quite stark, and we need to look at ways of offsetting that reduction.”

The Noble Intrepid rig entering Aberdeen South Harbour. © Supplied by Kami Thomson/DC Tho
The Noble Intrepid rig entering Aberdeen South Harbour.

Sanguinetti emphasised that “oil and gas activity is declining faster, and offshore wind work is taking longer to come to the port than expected, making it harder to manage the transition”.

This is something that he claimed reflects “the wider challenges across the energy sector”.

In order to shield itself from the bleak outlook of offshore energy investment, Port of Aberdeen is taking advantage of its growing cruise ship custom and it is looking to tap into the cargo industry.

Tags