Aberdeen investment zone status set to arrive in ‘coming weeks’

Tax breaks are finally set to be delivered to the north-east, more than two years after the then government announced the initiative, Port of Aberdeen told Energy Voice.

Harbour chief executive, Bob Sanguinetti, said that investment zone status is set to be delivered soon.

On the delivery of the tax rules, Sanguinetti said: “That’s progressing well, it wasn’t helped by the fact that we had a change of government in London during the process, but we’re expecting to see that come to fruition over the coming weeks.”

He explained that his organisation, alongside Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire council, Port of Peterhead and Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, is in “the final stages of agreeing the detail on that”.

The port boss said that the investment zone status will “lead to £160 million worth of investment in the region” over a ten-year period, while providing “wider exposure and profile” for the north-east of Scotland.

Investment Zone status, a long time coming

The investment zone initiative was first announced by Liz Truss’ short-lived government and was set to stand alongside green freeport status.

Port of Aberdeen was pipped to freeport status by Inverness and Cromarty Firth in late 2022, and the advent of new rules that would afford tax cuts to those in the region was a welcomed consolation prize.

At the time of the announcement, it was said that the creation of an investment zone would create £80 million for Aberdeen over five years.

“I think we’re in a good place there, not just for the port, but more generally across digital technology and green technology, which are the two key areas that will form part of the investment zone,” Sanguinetti added.

There have been a number of investment zones delivered across England which give 100% tax reliefs for stamp duty for newly occupied business premises.

Keir Starmer’s Labour government reaffirmed support for the investment zone programme earlier this year during its spending review.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves committed to delivering for both the North East Scotland Investment Zone and a previously confirmed Glasgow site.

Labour has apparently rebranded the scheme, now called industrial strategy zones (ISZs).

The Port of Tyne recently announced plans to invest £150 million to develop 230 acres of land into what it’s calling the Tyne Green Energy Park as part of the scheme.

ETZ gets investment zone boost

The Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) was included under the North East Scotland Investment Zone in the spending review, something that was welcomed by steering group chair and ETL Ltd chairman Sir Ian Wood.

ETZ backers expect to generate over £220m of initial private sector investment and create over 8,000 jobs.

The Singapore-based moorings company had previously flagged plans to set up shop in Aberdeen’s ETZ, with tax incentives thought to be an attraction.

However, these have not yet come to fruition and are possibly on hold. Mooreast has been approached for comment.

Sanguinetti was unable to clarify Mooreast plans.

Waiting for the ‘tsunami’ of renewables work

The port boss continued by bigging up the north-east of Scotland’s supply chain capabilities, which he argued is “very relevant to renewables, as it is to oil and gas”.

He continued: “The Port of Aberdeen is the closest port to a large majority of the ScotWind projects that are envisaged off the north-east coast of Scotland, and we’ve got that supply chain on our shoulders here.

“So, like I said, all the ingredients are in place, the conditions need to be such whereby there is confidence among the developers to proceed with their projects, to commit to those projects.

“Then, of course, the wider issues of consenting and grid connections need to line up as well in order for this, what I’m sure will be a tsunami of work to come to the region, and Port of Aberdeen sits right at the heart of it.”

As Sanguinetti alluded to, investment conditions have been less than positive for renewable developers in the North Sea, with slow consenting, lack of grid connection, and inflated infrastructure costs taking their toll.

Currently, renewables account for just 1% or Port of Aberdeen’s revenues. However, it has ambitions to expand this.

“I think that the future is bright, the big prize is offshore wind,” he said.

“There’s no hiding the fact that it’s taking longer than we might have wanted it to, and we need to manage that transition carefully.”

Oil and gas uncertainty hits Port of Aberdeen purse strings

In the meantime, it is the uncertainty facing oil and gas companies that hits the Granite City harbour hardest.

Oil and gas accounts for half of the port’s revenue, and investment has dwindled 10% year-on-year, in real terms, this is a 5% dip in funds annually.

“If you look at the figures, 10% year on year, it does mean that over the next five years oil and gas related activity would reduce by 50%,” Sanguinetti continued.

“So that’s quite stark, and we need to look at ways of offsetting that reduction.”

Sanguinetti emphasised that “oil and gas activity is declining faster, and offshore wind work is taking longer to come to the port than expected, making it harder to manage the transition”.

This is something that he claimed reflects “the wider challenges across the energy sector”.

In order to shield itself from the bleak outlook of offshore energy investment, Port of Aberdeen is taking advantage of its growing cruise ship custom and it is looking to tap into the cargo industry.