Wood calls meeting in Aberdeen to avert ‘serious’ debt breach

Failure to agree an extension of firm's borrowing limits would "materially risk jeopardising" the Sidara deal, Wood warned. 

October 7th 2025, 7:40 am Updated: October 7th 2025, 7:40 am
Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen, where its board is mulling a potential takeover bid from Sidara.© DC Thomson
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Beleaguered Wood group has called a shareholder meeting in Aberdeen in an effort to avoid a default on its debt pile.

The meeting at Sir Ian Wood House in Altens will take place days before the firm must publish its annual accounts – a key requirement of its rescue takeover by Dubai-based Sidara.

Failure to agree a “temporary disapplication” of the firm’s borrowing limits would “materially risk jeopardising” the deal, Wood warned.

Wood is racing towards a deadline of 31 October to publish audited accounts for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2024.

The meeting called on 23 October will seek shareholder approval to sanction a “temporary disapplication” of the group’s borrowing limit in order to “continue to finance its operations and business”.

A breach of the firm’s borrowing limits would have “serious and adverse implications” for the firm and its ability to access cash.

In a statement published on the London Stock Exchange, Wood said: “That would have significantly adverse effect on the company’s liquidity position.

“It would also materially risk jeopardising the acquisition, which remains critical to the company’s future, or any other potential transaction where shareholders would receive any value for their shares.

“It is therefore imperative that the borrowing limit is disapplied prior to publication of the audited accounts.”

Engineering services firm Sidara confirmed a £216 million, or 30p per share, reduced price bid to takeover Aberdeen-headquartered rival Wood Group in August.

As a result of the agreement, Wood also agreed an extension of its debt facilities until October 2028, with the firm’s current debt standing at approximately $1.6 billion (£1.2bn).

However the terms of the deal were described as “highly unusual” as the deal could lapse if certain requirements aren’t met – including the publication of accounts, a problem which has dogged the Wood board resulting in a major destruction of value.

One of the hurdles to publishing accounts emerged when Wood was forced to call in Deloitte to review its books following write-offs of large scale contracts in 2024.

It also lost its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Balan after he admitted to having given an “incorrect description of his professional qualifications in various statements in the public domain”.

When Sidara first considered acquiring Wood in 2024, the price for the North Sea giant was closer £1.6 billion.

Wood said it “unanimously recommends shareholders to vote in favour” of the resolution.

