Delayed oil and gas payments raise job uncertainty

Recovery of debt instructions for energy supply chain firms have seen a 60% increase this year, according to an Aberdeen law firm.

Elaine Elder, Aberdein Considine’s partner in dispute resolution, said that the uptick was due to suppliers and contractors not being paid on time.

The lawyer added that she expects this trend to continue as uncertainty continues to rock the oil and gas sector within the UK.

“This increase is very reflective of the challenging market conditions oil and gas companies face, such as rising costs and uncertainty around government policies, including taxation, but what is striking is the growing willingness of suppliers to move swiftly and decisively when payments are delayed,” Elder said.

She later added that bills being paid on time enables suppliers to “protect their operations and workforce” and that the current trend of delayed payments is “creating cashflow pressures across the supply chain”.

“Delayed payments are stretching over several months, with debts creeping into six figures in some instances, because of historically good working relationships,” Elder said.

“This is placing huge strain on smaller and mid-sized companies who provide essential services to the sector.”

In June, Aberdein Considine reported that two-thirds of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in Scotland were concerned about the future of their business.

Almost two-fifths of respondents (39%) from the energy sector claimed that Scottish government policy changes were the biggest factor in limiting business growth.

Another year, more delayed payments

The issue of delayed payments has been a long-running one in the oil and gas sector. However, previous reporting has only been able to assess the scale of operators missing invoice deadlines.

Oil and gas regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), tracks the percentage of missed payments by operators. However, its remit does not extend to Tier 1 companies.

Although operators have been improving their track record of paying invoices on time over the past couple of years, unions have previously claimed that North Sea players are continuing “a master-slave relationship” as firms squeeze “smaller contractors that have a tight cashflow”.

According to the regulator’s most recent figures, around 84,000 invoices were paid more than 30 days after being received by operators last year, compared to circa. 94,600 delayed payments in 2023.

This means that 20% of the around 420,000 invoices issued to operators in 2024 were paid late. In 2023, 22% of invoices issued to North Sea players were paid late.

An NSTA spokesperson told Energy Voice: “Though the number of invoices paid within 30 days increased slightly in 2024, there are still too many suppliers having to wait too long for payments.”

Investment uncertainty impedes invoice payments

Why is this happening? According to the lawyers, it comes down to investment uncertainty.

The windfall tax, or Energy Profits Levy (EPL), has become the go-to gripe of North Sea oil and gas companies as operators rethink investment in the UK or even look to exit the basin altogether.

Richard Bathgate, restructuring partner and licensed insolvency practitioner at Johnston Carmichael, pointed the finger at the current tax regime in the UK.

“The uncertainty introduced by the Energy Profits Levy and the UK government’s commitment to no new fields and no new licensing, combined with low commodity prices, is starting to have a tangible effect on the supply chain,” Bathgate said.

He argued that it has “taken time” but now the industry is showing the impacts of a perfect storm of issues.

“Uncertainty is now resulting in UK oil and gas projects being delayed or even cancelled whilst decision makers await a more supportive political climate and stable investment environment,” Bathgate continued.

The insolvency practitioner said that the issue of delayed payments comes down to firms attempting to protect their own market position.

‘An early warning sign of challenges in the sector’

The Johston Carmichael partner also warned that the recent trend is a sign of things to come.

He said: “This significant increase in legal actions for the recovery of sums owed by oil and gas companies is an early warning sign of challenges in the sector.”

However, the windfall tax was introduced in 2022 and in 2021, 29% of invoices issued to operators were paid late, this number has since tumbled year-on-year.

Although the Labour government did hike the 75% rate of tax imposed on operators by 3% in its 2024 Autumn budget, a move that was met with criticism from industry.

The windfall tax has been a political football and an industry punching bag for the past few years, however, since Labour came to power, the UK’s oil and gas industry has turned up the pressure with consistent campaigning to scrap the controversial fiscal policy.

Industry players and investors still await the outcome of a government consultation, which will decide the EPL’s successor. However, that will not come until 2030, under current rules.

In response to recent news, the NSTA commented: “Delays put a strain on the supply chain, slowing down investment in skills and capacity, which risks exacerbating backlogs and inflation.

“We will continue to press the small number of operators who consistently lag behind to make quicker payments.”