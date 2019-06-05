Saudi Aramco to attend Aberdeen event

Over the next 10 years Aramco plans to invest US$500bn in the

global energy market, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for the UK supply chain to win significant work on worldwide projects with one of the largest operators in the world.

Later this month Aramco will be sending a high-level, procurement-focused delegation to the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) – organised by the Energy

Industries Council (EIC), the leading trade association for companies

that supply goods and serviceto the energy industries worldwide – to meet select UK

companies.

Alongside additional leading government and industry speakers, President and CEO of Aramco Overseas Company, Talal Al-Marri, will also deliver a presentation during the event, in a keynote plenary session focusing on bilateral trade links between Aramco and the UK.

Commenting ahead of the event, Stuart Broadley, EIC CEO, said: “We

are proud to welcome Aramco to our first ever EEC. With strong historical trade links between the UK and Saudi Arabia, and a wide range of government support on offer, including significant UK Export Finance capacity, now is a good to time to engage with Aramco.”

The EEC is a major new event opening at the Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, 18-19 June, aimed at supporting the UK supply chain to export its products, services and expertise into global markets.

Other keynote speakers confirmed include Sir Ian Wood, chair, Opportunity North East; Deirdre Michie, CEO, Oil and gas UK; Dr Andy Samuel, chief executive,

Oil & Gas Authority, and Louis Taylor, chief executive of UK Export Finance.

Key topics to be discussed during the event will focus on how to successfully finance international growth; doing business in the Middle East oil and gas market; how to win international business; what digital transformation means for the supply chain; global opportunities for decommissioning and a panel session on subsea opportunities.