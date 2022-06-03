Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Swift action needed to address ‘minefield’ regulatory system, says NSTA chairman

Ministers have been pushed to come up with a “streamlined” regulatory system fit for an integrated energy transition.
By Hamish Penman
03/06/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 03/06/2022, 7:22 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Equinorregulatory system NSTA chairman
An illustration of the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm that will power oil and gas platforms.

As it stands businesses need to engage with numerous bodies, creating a “minefield” that is no longer “fit for purpose”, believes Tim Eggar, chairman of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

And he called for government top brass to make the “big decisions” needed “at pace” in order to enable energy integration.

New projects, be they oil and gas or renewables, can take years to materialise as companies have to jump through various hoops and engage with numerous bodies.

But with decarbonisation and energy security both needed and fast, current timelines are no longer feasible.

“The NSTA knows that the UK urgently needs a more streamlined regulatory landscape to help companies get their energy integration projects off the ground,” Mr Eggar told the Southern North Sea conference last week.

nsta north sea production © Supplied by DC Thomson
NSTA chairman Tim Eggar.

“At present, businesses in all sectors need to engage with several regulators, government departments and bodies. It is a minefield.

“The NSTA is working with its counterparts to ease the burden and ensure the UK’s energy transition potential is delivered. We worked with BEIS, Ofgem, The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland on the Energy Integration Project.

He added: “However, we know there is a huge amount still to do – and much more pace is required to remove barriers to energy integration projects. The regulatory and governmental system is not fit for purpose as we move from a series of siloes and specific regulatory latitudes towards an integrated energy transition.”

When the NSTA announced its rebrand from the Oil and Gas Authority earlier this year, there were hopes the regulator’s expanded remit would help to simplify the complex process.

Announcing the British Energy Security Strategy in April, the UK Government also said it would establish “Gas and Oil New Project Regulatory Accelerators (GONPRA)” to provide “dedicated, named project support” and bring “rapid development” of these schemes.

There is also anticipation that the new-look body will aid offshore energy integration, strengthening links between oil and gas and offshore wind.

Mike Tholen, sustainability director and Offshore Energies UK, said: “My own sector is looking at how we can electrify platforms, investing billions of pounds to generate electricity from renewables sources.

© Supplied by OEUK
OEUK sustainability director Mike Tholen.

“But there’s a huge culture shock when the oil and gas sector meets the wind sector. It’s the ability and pace to do things fast. We work primarily with one regulator, but you need a big room to fit all the regulators, in order to do what we need to at the speed we need to do it.

“All those regulators are driven by different things and the real issue is getting affordable, clean energy to consumers as soon as possible.”

