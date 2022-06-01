Bristow ‘well-positioned’ for growth after trimming full-year losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Bristow ‘well-positioned’ for growth after trimming full-year losses

North Sea helicopter operator Bristow is looking to expand after drastically trimming its financial losses in the last year.
By Hamish Penman
01/06/2022, 3:05 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© SYSTEMBristow trimming losses
A Bristow helicopter lands on a platform - generic pic

North Sea helicopter operator Bristow is looking to expand after drastically trimming its financial losses in the last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 2022, the US-headquartered company posted pre-tax losses of just £3.5 million.

That is a marked improvement on the corresponding period in 2021, when Bristow (NYSE: VTOL) slumped to losses of £45.5m.

Revenue for the period was £908m, virtually unchanged on the previous year, while the company’s unrestricted cash balance was £209m, as of March 31.

It follows a “disappointing financial results” for Bristow in the third financial quarter, as a combination of issues, including Hurricane Ida, dented profits.

During the full year Bristow’s operating revenue from oil and gas services was £16m, primarily due to lower utilisation in Africa and Europe.

Chris Bradshaw, president and chief executive of Bristow, said: “We were pleased to announce plans to acquire British International Helicopters Limited (“BIH”), expanding Bristow’s government services offering to the provision of search and rescue and personnel transportation services in the Falkland Islands and establishing an important new relationship with the British Armed Forces.”

“Over the last year, Bristow’s world-leading government services business has expanded beyond the important U.K. and U.S. government contracts to also include the Netherlands, the Dutch Caribbean and now the Falkland Islands.

“Bristow is well-positioned to further expand our government and military services business to additional contracts in existing jurisdictions as well as new countries looking for a trusted and reliable provider of their most critical missions.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts