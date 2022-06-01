Apollo picked to help progress leading power-to-x pilot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Apollo picked to help progress leading power-to-x pilot

Apollo has landed a contract to participate in a longer duration energy storage (LODES) demonstration study.
By Hamish Penman
01/06/2022, 3:52 pm Updated: 01/06/2022, 4:32 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ApolloPost Thumbnail

Apollo has landed a contract to participate in a longer duration energy storage (LODES) demonstration study.

The Aberdeen-based engineering and advisory consultancy will work alongside the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) to support the Ballylumford power-to-X pilot.

Its part of the Department for Business Energy & Industry Strategy (BEIS) LODES Demonstration innovation competition.

Apollo will help the Ballylumford scheme through project definition to the end of concept select, including the specification and sourcing of the gas turbine.

It will also assist in the design of the blending panel to utilise grid gas and hydrogen as fuel for the turbine.

Lucy Green, business development director – sustainable energy at Apollo, said: “We are genuinely excited to be working with the Net Zero Technology Centre and partners on this project. Apollo has been working really hard to ensure that it has just the right blend of technical and commercial experience to support future focussed energy projects, which will undoubtedly demonstrate how the integration of technology will contribute to sustainable and secure energy supplies. This is the heartbeat of our business.”

Technical Director, Phil Westmorland added: “It is great to be working on these early concept phase projects that are looking to provide demonstrable evidence around their ability to support the transition to net zero. The work is incredibly interesting and challenging with no two projects the same, each with its own unique set of challenges. Ultimately this is very rewarding as an engineer and it’s great to see Apollo working on these projects and supporting them on their journey.”

Craig Nicol, project manager from the NZTC, said: “The BEIS funded Ballylumford Power-to-X project is supporting the UK’s first ever Hydrogen Strategy to drive forward the commitments laid out in the UK Government’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution which includes the ambition to deliver 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

“The gas turbine is an integral part of this FEED study and the NZTC alongside our project partners B9 Energy, Islandmagee Energy and Mutual Energy are looking forward to working with Apollo to deliver the engineering scope that will fit into the overall power-to-x project.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts