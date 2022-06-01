Apollo picked to help progress leading power-to-x pilot

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Apollo has landed a contract to participate in a longer duration energy storage (LODES) demonstration study.

The Aberdeen-based engineering and advisory consultancy will work alongside the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) to support the Ballylumford power-to-X pilot.

Its part of the Department for Business Energy & Industry Strategy (BEIS) LODES Demonstration innovation competition.

Apollo will help the Ballylumford scheme through project definition to the end of concept select, including the specification and sourcing of the gas turbine.

It will also assist in the design of the blending panel to utilise grid gas and hydrogen as fuel for the turbine.

Lucy Green, business development director – sustainable energy at Apollo, said: “We are genuinely excited to be working with the Net Zero Technology Centre and partners on this project. Apollo has been working really hard to ensure that it has just the right blend of technical and commercial experience to support future focussed energy projects, which will undoubtedly demonstrate how the integration of technology will contribute to sustainable and secure energy supplies. This is the heartbeat of our business.”

Technical Director, Phil Westmorland added: “It is great to be working on these early concept phase projects that are looking to provide demonstrable evidence around their ability to support the transition to net zero. The work is incredibly interesting and challenging with no two projects the same, each with its own unique set of challenges. Ultimately this is very rewarding as an engineer and it’s great to see Apollo working on these projects and supporting them on their journey.”

Craig Nicol, project manager from the NZTC, said: “The BEIS funded Ballylumford Power-to-X project is supporting the UK’s first ever Hydrogen Strategy to drive forward the commitments laid out in the UK Government’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution which includes the ambition to deliver 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

“The gas turbine is an integral part of this FEED study and the NZTC alongside our project partners B9 Energy, Islandmagee Energy and Mutual Energy are looking forward to working with Apollo to deliver the engineering scope that will fit into the overall power-to-x project.”