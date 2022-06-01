Biden sees no quick fix on gas costs, weighs Russian crude price cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden sees no quick fix on gas costs, weighs Russian crude price cap

The US has no immediate way to slash the price Americans are paying for gasoline, and is considering other proposals such as trying to set a lower price for sale of Russian crude, President Joe Biden said.
By Bloomberg
02/06/2022, 12:20 am
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden

“The idea we’re going to be able to, you know, click a switch and bring down the cost of gasoline is not likely in the near-term, nor is it with regard to food,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

High prices for gas and food have emerged as an explosive political problem for Biden, whose party faces the loss of one or both chambers of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

Gas prices in the US now average $4.67 a gallon, a record, according to the American Automobile Association.

The US has tapped strategic reserves to try and limit the pain, and Biden asserted Wednesday that his administration’s efforts helped keep prices at the pump from going even higher.

With Europe moving toward curtailing its purchases of Russian oil, Biden signalled the US could allow certain Russian crude sales to be subjected to a price cap.

“There’s a whole lot of consideration going on about what can be done to maybe even purchase the oil but at a limited price, so that it has to be sold — there’d be an overwhelming need for the Russians to sell it and it would be sold for a significantly lower price than the market is generating now,” he said. “There’s a lot going on right now.”

He gave no further detail.

Biden said the pain extends to food prices, and that US officials are continuing to try to free grain that’s been trapped by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, typically a major food exporter.

“We’re trying to work through, you know, a war. We’re trying to work through how we can get that harbour opened, and get the tens of thousands of tons of grain that are there. The same with gasoline,” he said.

