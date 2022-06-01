China will take advantage of Russia’s energy dilemma, EU says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

China will take advantage of Russia’s energy dilemma, EU says

The European Union’s top trade official said China will exploit Russia’s need to diversify where it sells its energy, with the bloc set to ban as much as 90% of Moscow’s crude oil imports by year’s end.
By Bloomberg
02/06/2022, 12:23 am
Valdis Dombrovskis Photographer: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

“What we are seeing, especially in this situation of Russia´s weakness, is that China is going to take good advantage of it,” European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told Bloomberg on Wednesday. “It’s not going to be very advantageous for Russia.”

Dombrovskis said that Russia is currently selling its oil to China at a 35% discount.

The EU is set to approve its sixth sanctions package against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The latest measures would ban the purchase of crude oil from Russia delivered to member states by sea in six months and refined petroleum products in eight months, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.

Oil delivered by pipeline would be temporarily exempt from the embargo after the bloc’s leaders reached a compromise on Monday, overcoming weeks-long resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

It’s unlikely to be a straightforward logistical process for a handful of countries such as China and India to take all the Russian crude that Europe previously processed. Oil refineries are often designed to process specific types of barrels, and switching large amounts of them in a short period of time isn’t always easy.

“Regardless of sanctions, the strategic decision to move away from a dependency on Russian fossil fuels is already taken,” Dombrovskis said, in a reference to the EU’s plans to diversify its energy supplies away from Moscow.

