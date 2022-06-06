Oil rises to three-month high as Saudis signal demand confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil rises to three-month high as Saudis signal demand confidence

Oil extended gains to the highest level in almost three months after Saudi Arabia signalled confidence in the demand outlook by increasing the price of its crude for Asia by more than expected.
By Bloomberg
06/06/2022, 2:40 am
© Photograph: Bloomberg (2)Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is a Saudi royal and politician who has served as the Saudi Arabian minister of energy since September 2019.
West Texas Intermediate futures rose around 2% in early trading to just shy of $121 a barrel before paring some gains. Saudi Arabia raised its official selling prices for Asian customers in July as China — the world’s top crude importer — cautiously emerges from virus lockdowns that’s strained its economy.

Oil has rallied more than 60% this year as rebounding demand from economies recovering from the pandemic coincided with a tightening market after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war has fanned inflation, driving up the cost of food to fuels and prompted aggressive monetary tightening from central banks.

OPEC+ last week agreed to accelerate output following repeated calls by the US to pump more. The cartel said it would add 648,000 barrels a day for July and August, about 50% more than the increases seen in recent months. However, the group has struggled recently to meet its supply targets, raising doubts about whether it would be able to meet the goal.

Prices
WTI for July delivery rose 1.4% to $120.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 7:17 a.m. in Singapore.
Futures climbed to $120.99 earlier in the session, the highest intraday price since March 9.
Brent for August settlement gained 1.5% to $121.49 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Saudi Aramco raised its key Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by $2.10 a barrel from June to $6.50 above the benchmark it uses. The market was expecting a boost of $1.50, according to a Bloomberg survey. Aramco also increased its prices for northwest Europe and Mediterranean regions.

Brent remains steeply backwardated, a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. The prompt timespread for the global benchmark was $2.79 a barrel in backwardation, compared with $2.69 on Friday. For WTI, the spread was near $3.

