Trafigura warns high prices to continue on under-investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Trafigura warns high prices to continue on under-investment

Trafigura has warned of further challenges for the energy, and metal, markets, with higher prices for some time, although also reporting record profits.
By Ed Reed
10/06/2022, 9:39 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by TrafiguraStorage tanks in sunshine
Picture shows; Storage tanks and pipes. Supplied by Trafigura Date; Unknown

Trafigura has warned of further challenges for the energy, and metal, markets, with higher prices for some time, although also reporting record profits.

Commodity inventories are “perilously low”, the company said in its interim report. Demand is outstripping supply and this comes after a “sustained period of structural under‑investment in natural resources production over several years”.

Signs of trouble emerged in Europe’s gas markets over the winter but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered price spikes. Oil prices have followed a similar trend, it noted.

Supply woes

One area of concern is that while oil has become more expensive, it has not triggered a supply response.

OPEC+ members have been adding production in order to reverse cuts imposed at the start of COVID-19, in 2020. However, while the group has a policy of adding 400,000 barrels per day per month, it has only actually been able to add around half this.

Trafigura attributed this to “years of under-investment”, in addition to political turmoil in places like Libya.

“Most countries were already producing at their maximum sustainable capacity well before the invasion,” the trader said. Only Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are able to add meaningful volumes at this point, it continued.

Russia expects production to drop by more than 15% this year, as sanctions bite.

Meanwhile, the US has also been slow to add more production. The country’s output has reached 11.9 million bpd, still substantially below the 13.2mn bpd before the pandemic. Since the end of 2020, the US rig count has increased 115%, but production is up only 8%.

There is a need “for significant further spending in order to raise production levels back to pre-pandemic levels”.

At some point, high prices will reduce demand. Trafigura noted that governments had chosen to provide subsidies and tax cuts in order to shield their populations from the impact of high prices. As a result, demand may hold up “for some time yet”.

Trading times

Amid this, trading conditions have also been challenging. Trafigura said “market risk management” was difficult as a result of more margin calls and position limits. As a result, hedging is more expensive and difficult.

Reduced access to derivatives puts pressure on traders’ abilities to move physical commodities.

Trafigura said it had built up a liquidity buffer in order to “weather the unprecedented turbulences in both the physical and derivatives commodity markets in late February and March 2022”.

Despite these concerns, Trafigura said it expected “robust profitability” in the second half.

The trader reported its strongest ever profits in the six month period to the end of March, reaching $2.66 billion. Revenues were up 73%, to $170.6bn, while EBITDA was up 26% at $4.71bn.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts