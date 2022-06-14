Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Aker BP and Aker Solutions have announced they will construct new “future-oriented” offices in Stavanger.

Construction is expected to cost NOK 2 billion (£167m), located seaside near the leaning tower in Jåttåvågen.

The development project has been named “Valhall”, consisting of two six-storey buildings totalling 71,000 square metres.

Aker BP and Aker Solutions have signed separate long-term leases. There will also be area available for third-party tenants.

The new buildings will accommodate “extensive digital collaboration and efficient execution of activities onshore and offshore”, they said.

Developer HPU will work with contractor HENT on construction, which is scheduled to start in September.

The first phase is expected to be complete by the end of 2024, with the remainder before summer 2025.

Marius Gjære, SVP Project Resources and location manager for Aker Solutions in Stavanger, said: “Through the agreement with HPU we secure long-term, modern and future-oriented offices for the good of the Aker companies in Stavanger. It also reflects our intention to continue with a high activity level for many years to come.”

Ine Dolve, SVP Operations and Field Development and Manager of Aker BP’s Stavanger office, added: The new office complex is tailor-made for flexibility and collaboration.

“The future offices will support our ambition to be in the forefront in the transformation of the oil and gas industry and will among other things include an integrated operation centre for remote operations of our offshore fields.”