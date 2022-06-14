Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aker BP and Aker Solutions to construct £167m ‘future-oriented’ Stavanger offices

Aker BP and Aker Solutions have announced they will construct new “future-oriented” offices in Stavanger.
By Allister Thomas
14/06/2022, 8:13 am Updated: 14/06/2022, 8:16 am
© Supplied by Aker Solutions

Construction is expected to cost NOK 2 billion (£167m), located seaside near the leaning tower in Jåttåvågen.

The development project has been named “Valhall”, consisting of two six-storey buildings totalling 71,000 square metres.

Aker BP and Aker Solutions have signed separate long-term leases. There will also be area available for third-party tenants.

The new buildings will accommodate “extensive digital collaboration and efficient execution of activities onshore and offshore”, they said.

Developer HPU will work with contractor HENT on construction, which is scheduled to start in September.

The first phase is expected to be complete by the end of 2024, with the remainder before summer 2025.

Marius Gjære, SVP Project Resources and location manager for Aker Solutions in Stavanger, said: “Through the agreement with HPU we secure long-term, modern and future-oriented offices for the good of the Aker companies in Stavanger. It also reflects our intention to continue with a high activity level for many years to come.”

Ine Dolve, SVP Operations and Field Development and Manager of Aker BP’s Stavanger office, added: The new office complex is tailor-made for flexibility and collaboration.

“The future offices will support our ambition to be in the forefront in the transformation of the oil and gas industry and will among other things include an integrated operation centre for remote operations of our offshore fields.”

