CNR International UK boss calls it a day after 20 years with oil company

A senior figure at North Sea operator CNR International has decided to call time on his career.

David Whitehouse, CNR’s managing director and vice president of development operations, has announced his retirement after two decades with the company.

He has been replaced by Barry Duncan, who takes up the role of MD and vice president for finance, effective from June 13.

Previously Mr Duncan held the position of vice president and finance director at the oil and gas firm.

A CNR spokesperson said: “CNR International can confirm that David Whitehouse has announced his retirement after 20 years with the company.

“Barry Duncan, currently Vice President and Finance Director, will become the Managing Director and Vice President, Finance of CNR International (UK) Ltd from June 13th, 2022.”

© Supplied by OGUK/ Abermedia

Prior to joining CNR in 2002, Mr Whitehouse was employed by oil giant Shell where he worked in a number of roles, including as a production engineer.

He graduated from Cambridge University with a Ph.D. from the Department of Chemistry in 1992, having previously obtained a BSc in chemistry from Manchester University.

During an industry conference held last year, Mr Whitehouse discussed CNR’s tactic to use a controlled explosion to blow the legs off the Ninian Northern in Shetland.

Questions were raised about how safe the process was, but he described it as decommissioning “innovation”.