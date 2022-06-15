Wood signs 10-year global master services deal with Chevron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Wood signs 10-year global master services deal with Chevron

Wood has signed a global master services deal with US oil giant Chevron.
By Allister Thomas
15/06/2022, 8:09 am Updated: 15/06/2022, 8:30 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Shutterstockwood chevron

Wood has signed a global master services deal with US oil giant Chevron.

The 10-year agreement covers engineering and support services across upstream, midstream and downstream markets.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood will be able to service all of the business units within Chevron as part of the deal.

Wood said the work will “strengthen the overall quality of engineering” and deliber “predictable outcomes” for projects worldwide.

It will also work with the “digital enablement specilaists” within Chevron to pursue efficiencies.

Jennifer Richmond, executive president of strategy & development at Wood, said: “With Chevron, we share the same strategic sentiment, growth mindset and alignment on key sustainability and performance goals.

“Our strong market proposition enables us to provide solutions right across the energy spectrum on a global scale, and our commitment to digitalization and adoption of best-in-industry practices ensures we are continuously seeking performance and project efficiencies.”

No commercial terms of the deal have been disclosed.

Wood said this deal builds on a “20-year relationship” with Chevron.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts