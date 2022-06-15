Wood signs 10-year global master services deal with Chevron

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Wood has signed a global master services deal with US oil giant Chevron.

The 10-year agreement covers engineering and support services across upstream, midstream and downstream markets.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood will be able to service all of the business units within Chevron as part of the deal.

Wood said the work will “strengthen the overall quality of engineering” and deliber “predictable outcomes” for projects worldwide.

It will also work with the “digital enablement specilaists” within Chevron to pursue efficiencies.

Jennifer Richmond, executive president of strategy & development at Wood, said: “With Chevron, we share the same strategic sentiment, growth mindset and alignment on key sustainability and performance goals.

“Our strong market proposition enables us to provide solutions right across the energy spectrum on a global scale, and our commitment to digitalization and adoption of best-in-industry practices ensures we are continuously seeking performance and project efficiencies.”

No commercial terms of the deal have been disclosed.

Wood said this deal builds on a “20-year relationship” with Chevron.