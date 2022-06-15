DeltaTek Global expands team after bumper growth in first half of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

DeltaTek Global expands team after bumper growth in first half of 2022

Aberdeen firm DeltaTek Global is celebrating its successes after achieving “exponential growth” in the first half of 2022.
By Hamish Penman
15/06/2022, 11:01 am
DeltaTek team

In the first six months of the year, the well construction specialist surpassed a number of milestones, spurred on by internal development and portfolio expansion.

DeltaTek’s list of customers includes oil giant Shell, which reported recent success in the North Sea with the SeaCure subsea cementing system, which ensured reliable surface casing cementing and pressure testing.

Moreover, SeaCure has been used in more than 83% of new UK subsea riserless cement jobs, with further contracts already secured.

DeltaTek boasts a raft of other innovative solutions, including QuikCure, CoreCure and SeaCureRS.

The “ground-breaking technology” eliminates various well construction risks and provides a reduction to wait on cement times in excess of 70%.

Additionally, compressive strength increases of ten times conventional curing in the first eight hours result in low-risk drill outs, increased productivity, and reduced CO2 emissions.

The entire Cure Range has contributed to DeltaTek surpassing multiple cost saving milestones for its clients, including global net CO2 savings of 10,000 MT and over 1,000 rig hours.

Off the back of its success, DeltaTek has further expanded its headcount.

Joining the team, which operates in both the flagship UK office and internationally, are service supervisors, Christopher Cadiz and Vernon Hay, and business sdministrator, Kimberley Ross.

Tristam Horn, DeltaTek chief executive, said: “DeltaTek’s global growth, successful technology deployments and the expansion of our team is reflective of our commitment to continuous development of the well construction industry.

“Following on from DeltaTek’s success in 2021, we are delighted to see such promising results so early in 2022. With further contracts already secured for the remainder of the year, we’re looking forward to continuing to support our customers with our well construction solutions.

“At DeltaTek, we’re committed to being leading providers of low-risk and cost-effective solutions to achieve Ultimate Cement Placement.”

