DeltaTek Global expands team after bumper growth in first half of 2022

Aberdeen firm DeltaTek Global is celebrating its successes after achieving “exponential growth” in the first half of 2022.

In the first six months of the year, the well construction specialist surpassed a number of milestones, spurred on by internal development and portfolio expansion.

DeltaTek’s list of customers includes oil giant Shell, which reported recent success in the North Sea with the SeaCure subsea cementing system, which ensured reliable surface casing cementing and pressure testing.

Moreover, SeaCure has been used in more than 83% of new UK subsea riserless cement jobs, with further contracts already secured.

DeltaTek boasts a raft of other innovative solutions, including QuikCure, CoreCure and SeaCureRS.

The “ground-breaking technology” eliminates various well construction risks and provides a reduction to wait on cement times in excess of 70%.

Additionally, compressive strength increases of ten times conventional curing in the first eight hours result in low-risk drill outs, increased productivity, and reduced CO2 emissions.

The entire Cure Range has contributed to DeltaTek surpassing multiple cost saving milestones for its clients, including global net CO2 savings of 10,000 MT and over 1,000 rig hours.

Off the back of its success, DeltaTek has further expanded its headcount.

Joining the team, which operates in both the flagship UK office and internationally, are service supervisors, Christopher Cadiz and Vernon Hay, and business sdministrator, Kimberley Ross.

Tristam Horn, DeltaTek chief executive, said: “DeltaTek’s global growth, successful technology deployments and the expansion of our team is reflective of our commitment to continuous development of the well construction industry.

“Following on from DeltaTek’s success in 2021, we are delighted to see such promising results so early in 2022. With further contracts already secured for the remainder of the year, we’re looking forward to continuing to support our customers with our well construction solutions.

“At DeltaTek, we’re committed to being leading providers of low-risk and cost-effective solutions to achieve Ultimate Cement Placement.”