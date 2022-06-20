Middle East demand drives rising jack-up market in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Middle East demand drives rising jack-up market in 2022

By Andrew Dykes
20/06/2022, 6:00 am
© Shutterstock / Surapol USanakulAerial view of jack up rig with maintenance plant
The global market for jack-up rigs has shown strong performance this year, with the number of awards and the duration of bookings already set to outpace 2021, according to Esgian Rig Analytics.

In a blog published last week, the firm’s head of rig market research Cinnamon Edralin noted that between January and the end of May 2022, contractors secured 100 jack-up charters equivalent to just shy of 165 rig-years of work.

The average duration for these new jack-up contracts is about 1.7 rig-years – noticeably above the average of around 1.3 rig-years last year.

Indeed, Esgian Rig Analytics recorded just 187 jack-up awards for 216.6 rig-years of work for full-year 2021, meaning contractors have already matched more than three-quarters of booked time in the first five months of the year.

“With 45 known jack-up requirements still open for this year, and the expectation that high commodity prices and an increased focus on energy security will likely add more near-term demand, 2022 jackup awards should outpace 2021 handily,” Ms Edralin said.

The Middle East is the clear driver of the trend, with the region booking over 43,000 days – roughly 119 rig-years – of work this year, and showing “no signs” of slowing down.

Almost all this work has been booked as multi-year charters, she added, and all scopes are scheduled to start either this year or next year.

And, while some of the backlog is comprised of renewals of existing charters, increasingly the region is absorbing units from other locations.

Of the 23 jack-up sales recorded by Esgian since the beginning of this year, at least 18 are Middle East buyers.

While the remaining five buyers are currently undisclosed, three of these jack-ups are understood to have been sold to the Middle East market, she noted.

The India and Subcontinent region is a “distant second” in terms of time booked this year, with about 13 rig-years of work added to backlog, followed by Southeast Asia.

The is only set to continue, as more Middle East tenders continue to emerge, again followed by open orders for India and the Subcontinent region.

“In third place is Mexico, where much of the incumbent fleet will be rolling off charters this year and next. Therefore, the jackup market is expected to remain hot as we progress through the remainder of this year and into next year as well,” Ms Edralin continued.

Esgian will be hosting an upcoming webinar on the jack-up market, to be held on 29 June 2022.

Meanwhile, a $100+ oil market has already improved utilisation rates for drillships in South America and the US Gulf of Mexico and semi-submersible units in the North Sea region.

In December, Esgian noted that the North Sea market was very tight, with the UK having a “very limited” supply of semi-subs in particular as E&Ps focus on near-field opportunities to support energy security and leverage the current high price environment.

