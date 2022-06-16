Gazprom capitalizes on gas squeeze hurting Europe, CEO says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gazprom capitalizes on gas squeeze hurting Europe, CEO says

Russian gas giant Gazprom is benefiting from soaring prices in Europe even if shipments to its biggest market are now lower, according to Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller.
By Bloomberg
16/06/2022, 5:22 pm
© Andrey Rudakov/BloombergA worker turns a valve wheel at a gas well on the Gazprom PJSC Chayandinskoye oil, gas and condensate field, a resource base for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in the Lensk district of the Sakha Republic, Russia, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Gazprom’s year-to-date gas supplies to Europe have fallen “by dozens, several dozens of percents,” Miller said in a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. However, regional gas prices increased many times over the same period.

“I will not lie if I say we don’t feel offended,” Miller told the gathering.

Gazprom, which last year delivered more than a third of all gas consumed in Europe, this year is sharply cutting its exports to its principal foreign clients. The declines, which have contributed to Europe’s most severe energy crunch in decades, come amid fears that Moscow will retaliate over sanctions sparked by the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s year-to-date supplies outside the former Soviet Union, which include main European Union nations and Turkey, dropped 29% compared with the same period in 2021. So far in June, average daily deliveries plunged to the lowest since at least 2014, according to Bloomberg calculations based on historic data.

Since the end of March, Russia has demanded that buyers from the so-called unfriendly nations must use a rubles payment mechanism for gas deliveries. Several European clients refused to comply with the demand and had their supplies cut off.

The Kremlin has said that it doesn’t expect any further supply cutoffs because all its remaining clients have complied with the ruble-payment demand.

However, European energy firms including Eni, Engie and Uniper said Thursday they’re getting less Russian gas amid issues with the key Nord Stream pipeline.

Gazprom cited technical issues at its Baltic Portovaya compressor station, the entry point for the subsea pipeline, for the reductions. According to Gazprom, Portovaya had to halt several compressor units because of technical issues with turbines manufactured by Siemens Energy that are crucial for the functioning of the pipeline. Siemens said that a turbine brought to Canada for repairs is stranded due to sanctions, and a second could not be sent there.

“As of now, there is no solution for the issue that has emerged at the Portovaya compressor station,” Miller said. “Siemens is keeping silence, they are looking for a solution but so far there is none.”

Germany has called the reductions through the Nord Stream pipeline “politically motivated,” challenging Gazprom’s statement that the halt was due to technical issues. The Kremlin said on Thursday the cuts were not deliberate.

As Europe, increasingly concerned about reliability of Russian gas supplies, is making plans to reduce its dependence on Gazprom and increase liquefied gas imports, the Russian producer warned gas prices will continue to grow.

“One can say with certainty that in the near future LNG demand in Asia Pacific will increase,” Miller said. “Could it be the case that in the second half of the year, European LNG importers will compete with Chinese, Indian, Asian buyers for additional supplies of ‘golden’ LNG?”

