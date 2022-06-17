Chevron eyes $2.5 billion investments in low-carbon hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Chevron eyes $2.5 billion investments in low-carbon hydrogen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) plans to spend about $2.5 billion building up its hydrogen business this decade as the oil major accelerates investment in low-carbon technologies.
By Energy Voice & Bloomberg
17/06/2022, 1:04 am
© BloombergAttendees stand near Chevron Corp. signage during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
Attendees stand near Chevron Corp. signage during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) plans to spend about $2.5 billion building up its hydrogen business this decade as the oil major accelerates investment in low-carbon technologies.

Chevron will develop both green and blue hydrogen, said Austin Knight, vice president of hydrogen at the company’s New Energies unit. The former is made with renewable energy, while the latter is created from natural gas equipped with technology to capture emissions.

The news follows hot on the heels of TotalEnergies and BP announcing huge investment plans for green hydrogen on successive days earlier this week, which provided a vote of confidence for the nascent sector.

Chevron announced last autumn that it was allocating $10 billion toward developing renewable fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture through 2028, but it didn’t specify how that money would be split among various technologies.

“What you see right now is a shift to broader energy solutions with hydrogen and moving more into clean hydrogen,” Knight said at a conference in London hosted by the Financial Times. “We want to be a part of that ramp-up.”

Hydrogen is poised to be a key part of global efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The clean-burning fuel can replace natural gas or coal in heavy industrial processes that otherwise are difficult to decarbonise. U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan included funding to build at least four hydrogen hubs.

“We should set the rules very clearly around what low carbon actually means, and then let the markets work to deliver real carbon reduction,” Knight said.

At the same time, Chevron is among the oil refiners being pressured by the Biden administration to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline at U.S. pumps feeds record inflation — and unprecedented profit margins. The San Ramon, California-based company’s shares have risen more than 30% so far this year.

Hydrogen made from natural gas with carbon capture can be built at larger scale today than the renewable power-based alternative, Knight said. Still, European oil majors such as France’s TotalEnergies SE and the UK’s BP Plc are targeting multibillion-dollar investments in green hydrogen projects.

On Wednesday BP announced it will take a 40.5% interest in the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, estimated to cost $36 billion, that aims to start producing green hydrogen later this decade.

BP’s deal announcement came just 24 hours after TotalEnergies said it will buy a 25% stake in India’s Adani New Industries (ANI) to take part in a $50 billion push to create “the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem”.

Following the flurry of announcements, energy research firm Wood Mackenzie said that “hydrogen is a wonder-fuel and can decarbonise all sectors of economy. In Wood Mackenzie’s 1.5-degree scenario analysis, low carbon hydrogen demand reaches over 600 Mt in 2050 from under 1 Mt today. We estimate $3.5 trillion is needed to build renewable electricity supply and electrolyser capacity by 2050. The demand growth will be mainly driven by China, India, Japan, Korea, Europe, and the US.”

“Hydrogen also offers significant export opportunities to countries blessed with renewable energy resources and we expect Australia, Middle East and North America to emerge as dominant players in the traded market for hydrogen and ammonia longer term,” added the firm.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts