A popular lunch highlighting the close ties between the Granite City and its North Sea neighbour, Norway, takes place as a face-to-face event on Monday.

The ninth Aberdeen-Norway Gateway returns to form at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel & Spa June 20.

Event organisers promise topical discussions amongst the business community, bringing together delegates and attendees from across business and civic life from both countries.

After taking place online in 2020 and 2021, the reinstating of the Aberdeen-Norway Gateway to its traditional face-to-face structure will feature the usual range of impactful speakers led by Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) 2022 president and chief executive, Leif Johan Sevland.

Mr Sevland is also chairman of private equity investor HitecVision and was mayor of Norway’s energy capital, Stavanger, between 1995 and 2011.

There will also be video messages from Her Majesty’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, Richard Wood and the Port of Hammerfest.

There will also be presentations of case studies featuring the likes of Norwegian airline Wideroe, Boyndie-based marine and lifting equipment firm Motive Offshore, Stavanger-headquartered consultancy Add Energy and Kintore’s J+S Subsea.

The event will be chaired by The Press and Journal’s head of business, Erikka Askeland.

Granite PR founder and creator of the Gateway series of events Brett Jackson said: “Once again, we are fortunate to secure contributions from key figures within the north-east and Norwegian business communities which will ensure an interesting and informative session.

“We hope that the welcome return of the Aberdeen-Norway Gateway to an in-person event will give delegates and supporters the chance to connect and be inspired by the experiences and information which will be shared on the day.”

The Aberdeen-Norway Gateway 2022 is supported by Aberdeen City Council, Add Energy, British Embassy (Oslo), Department of International Trade, Energy Industries Council, Energy Voice, Invest Aberdeen, J+S Subsea, Motive Offshore, ONS Foundation, Port of Hammerfest, Scottish Development International, Stronachs and Widerøe.