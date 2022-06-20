Oil spill offshore Western Australia at Jadestone’s Montara field, share price dives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil spill offshore Western Australia at Jadestone’s Montara field, share price dives

UK-listed Jadestone Energy has reported an oil spill offshore Western Australia at the Montara oilfield when oil was being transferred between two crude tanks onboard the Montara Venture FPSO. Oil was observed on the surface of the sea and the field has now been shut down after a hole was identified in the bottom of the tank of the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.
By Damon Evans
20/06/2022, 10:51 am Updated: 21/06/2022, 5:31 am
© Bloombergcalifornia oil spill
An oil patch floats in the waters of Talbert Marsh during an oil spill in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Jadestone Energy has experienced an oil spill offshore Australia.

Some three to five cubic metres of oil was estimated to have been released following the incident on 17 June, Jadestone, which operates Montara, said today.

“Having now controlled the release of oil, the next step will be to apply a temporary repair in order to remove the remaining oil from the tank. Following this, the tank will be accessed and cleaned in order to complete an inspection and permanent repair,” added the company.

Jadestone’s preliminary estimate is that it will take around four weeks to complete the tank inspection and effect repairs sufficient to re-commence production at Montara, with appropriate isolation of the crude oil tank. Thereafter, following consultation with key stakeholders, a full remediation programme will be conducted, similar to that which has been completed on all the other main crude oil tanks. At this early stage, Jadestone estimates the cost of securing the leak site and permanent repair of the crude oil tank at US$2 million to 3 million.

On the basis that full production from the Montara fields can be restarted as estimated, Jadestone expects that full-year 2022 production would be around the lower end of the previously announced guidance range of 15,500 – 18,500 boe/d.

The company’s share price tumbled 15% to 83p at the close of trading in London on Monday.

Australia rules against Thailand’s PTTEP over oil spill

The Montara field is well known for a catastrophic oil spill under PTT Exploration & Production’s operatorship. The oil spill started on August 21, 2009, following an explosion and uncontrollable oil spill in the Timor Sea, off the northern coast of Western Australia, that lasted 74 days, until a relief well was drilled that stopped the leak. PTTEP operated the Montara field in Australian waters at the time of the accident, which occurred 250 kms southeast of Indonesia’s Rote Island.

