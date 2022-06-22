Woodside’s Scarborough LNG project taken to court over environmental assessment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Woodside’s Scarborough LNG project taken to court over environmental assessment

Woodside (ASX:WDS) said it has been notified that the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) has started proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia in relation to the environmental assessment of the Scarborough liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Western Australia.
By Damon Evans
22/06/2022, 2:10 am Updated: 22/06/2022, 5:16 am
© Shutterstock / viewimageAustralia's Woodside is a major LNG developer
Australia's Woodside is a major LNG developer

The ACF is seeking an injunction to restrain offshore project activities relating to the development of the Scarborough gas field. The ACF claims that the project’s contribution to global warming would harm the Great Barrier Reef.

ACF chief executive Kelly O’Shanassy said evidence presented to the court would show Scarborough’s emissions would significantly impact the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Woodside said in a statement that “the Scarborough project has been the subject of rigorous environmental assessments by a range of regulators including the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority, the Commonwealth Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment and the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority.”

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said “the Scarborough project is underway and proceeding to schedule after receiving all primary environmental approvals.”

“The project will deliver significant local and national benefits in the form of employment, tax revenue and reliable gas supply in the energy transition for decades to come.”

“Woodside will vigorously defend its position in these proceedings”, she said.

“This is going to be an interesting case for the courts are being asked to determine causation, between the likely emissions from the project and harm to the Great Barrier Reef,” noted Ganesh Sahathevan, a Sydney-based analyst.

Woodside made final investment decisions in November 2021 to approve the US$12.0 billion (100%, $6.9 billion Woodside share) Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 developments. First LNG cargo is targeted for 2026.

The Scarborough field is located approximately 375 km off the coast of Western Australia and is estimated to contain 11.1 trillion cubic feet (100%) of dry gas. Development of Scarborough will include the installation of a floating production unit (FPU) with eight wells drilled in the initial phase and thirteen wells drilled over the life of the Scarborough field. The gas will be transported to Pluto LNG complex for processing through a new approximately 430 km trunkline.

