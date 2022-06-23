Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Drone strike hits Russia oil refinery near Ukraine

A drone strike caused a fire at a refinery in south-west Russia near the border with Ukraine - but no one was hurt and the blaze was contained quickly, officials said.
By Energy Reporter
23/06/2022, 8:01 am
© Shutterstock / Tomas Raginarussian refinery drone

A drone strike caused a fire at a refinery in south-west Russia near the border with Ukraine – but no one was hurt and the blaze was contained quickly, officials said.

The fire engulfed industrial equipment at the Novoshakhtinsk oil processing plant in the Rostov-on-Don region.

Dozens of firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes and no one was hurt, authorities said.

The fire was caused by a strike carried out by two drones, the refinery said, describing it as a “terrorist” act.

It did not give further details, but the state news agency Tass said two Ukrainian drones flew over the plant and one of them slammed into a heat exchanger, triggering the fire.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the drone strike.

A video posted on a messaging app channel showed a drone flying by and hitting what was purported to be the refinery, with a giant plume of smoke rising into the sky.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

The Rostov regional governor, Vasily Golubev, said fragments of two drones were found on the territory of the plant.

The refinery said it temporarily suspended operations to assess the damage.

Wednesday’s attack on the refinery follows a series of explosions and fires in western Russia amid Moscow’s fighting in Ukraine in an operation that began nearly four months ago.

In April, two Ukrainian helicopter gunships struck an oil depot in Belgorod, according to Russian officials, causing a massive fire.

Several other explosions and fires hit refineries, oil depots, and an ammunition storage facility.

Ukraine has not officially taken responsibility for the incidents, but some Ukrainian media have lauded them as a result of Ukrainian strikes.

It was reported this week that a trio of gas rigs in the Black Sea were struck by Ukraine missiles.

The Boyko Towers, as they are called, were taken over by Russia during 2014 in the annexation of Crimea.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts