EU to import more gas from Norway as Russia cuts its flows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

EU to import more gas from Norway as Russia cuts its flows

The European Union reached an agreement with Norway to source more natural gas from the Nordic nation as the bloc tries to lower surging prices and boost security of supplies after Russia, its biggest provider, cut flows to almost half of member states.
By Bloomberg
23/06/2022, 5:38 pm
EU gas Norway Russia
An offshore platform in the Oseberg North Sea oil field 140kms from Bergen, Norway. Photographer: Kristian Helgesen

The European Union reached an agreement with Norway to source more natural gas from the Nordic nation as the bloc tries to lower surging prices and boost security of supplies after Russia, its biggest provider, cut flows to almost half of member states.

The 27-nation EU is racing to phase out Russian gas and find new sources across the world after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has started cutting shipments to Europe, affecting 12 member states and pushing Germany to raise its gas-risk level to the second-highest “alarm” phase.

Energy security is at the top of the EU’s political agenda, with the region’s leaders expected to discuss the issue at a summit in Brussels on Friday. The supply woes have pushed gas and power prices to record levels, fueling inflation. Europe is paying a very high price for its dependence on Russian gas, said Frans Timmermans, the European Union’s climate chief.

“I never, ever mind being dependent on a close friend like Norway but we never again have to be dependent on somebody like Putin,” Timmermans said after a meeting in Brussels with Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland.

Given the high production levels seen in Norway in the first months of the year — a trend that is anticipated to continue for the rest of the year — there is strong potential for increased sales to Europe in 2022, the EU and Norway after the meeting. The EU aims to curb imports from Moscow by almost two-thirds this year and phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

Read More: Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Cuts

“Norway and the European Union will partner to face the challenge caused by Putin, who’s trying to divide by starving us of energy,” Timmermans said. “We need to make sure that we show solidarity on the European scale.”

Norway, the bloc’s second-biggest supplier, is pumping at full tilt, benefiting from record prices and demand for its fuel. In the statement, the EU and Norway said that their agreement would bring close to 100 terrawatt hours of extra energy to the European market.

Total exports from fields in the Nordic nation are poised to jump about 8% this year to 122 billion cubic meters, the government said last month. The extra volume would amount to an increase of about 9 billion cubic meters this year compared with 2021 sales, still a fraction of Russia’s flows to the EU, which exceeded 155 billion cubic meters last year. That was about 40% of the bloc’s total consumption.

Thursday’s initiative is a means of telling EU citizens that though the markets are very difficult, “jointly Norway and the EU, we’ll find a way out of this situation,” Timmermans said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts