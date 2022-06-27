Oil swings as G-7 mulls Iran deal revival, cap on Russian oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil swings as G-7 mulls Iran deal revival, cap on Russian oil

Oil traded near $107 a barrel in New York as investors monitored developments from the gathering of Group of Seven leaders, and two supplier countries flagged potential output cuts due to political unrest.
By Bloomberg
27/06/2022, 4:12 pm
© Bloombergcap on Russian oil
An oil pumping jack, also known as a "nodding donkey", in an oilfield near Dyurtyuli, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday 19 November 2020. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Oil traded near $107 a barrel in New York as investors monitored developments from the gathering of Group of Seven leaders, and two supplier countries flagged potential output cuts due to political unrest.

West Texas Intermediate reversed earlier gains in choppy trading. The G-7 will commit to providing indefinite support to Ukraine for its defense against Russia, a draft statement showed. The group is also weighing a price cap on Russian crude. Meanwhile, Iran said talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers will resume this week.

“Sentiment has clearly shifted and investors see the catalysts for upside limited and risks to downside expanding,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management. Headlines of Iranian talk resuming are adding to list of potential risks, she said.

Fears of a demand-sapping recession also hang over the market. Oil is heading for its first monthly decline since November. However, retail prices for gasoline and diesel haven’t fallen anywhere near as fast as crude, amid a recovery from Covid-19 and a shortage of refining capacity to make fuels.

Libya’s National Oil Corp. signaled a potential dent in supply due to a worsening political crisis. Protests could force the company to declare force majeure, a clause in contracts allowing shipments to be halted, within 72 hours, according to a statement on Monday. Ecuador could halt oil production even quicker due to anti-government unrest, the energy ministry there said.

G-7 leaders and officials have been discussing a potential price cap on Russian oil, but an agreement has yet to be reached, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The proposed mechanism would work by imposing restrictions on insurance and shipping, they said.

Prices

WTI for August delivery fell $1.21 to $106.41 a barrel at 9:51 a.m. in New York
Brent for August settlement slipped $1.09 to $112.03 a barrel
Time-spreads that traders watch as supply-demand indicators also remained strong. Second-to-third month spreads for both Brent and WTI are at around the $3 a barrel mark, pointing to an urgent need for supply.

The revival of the Iranian nuclear deal could meant that crude from the country will flow back onto global markets.

The US and Iran will restart talks in the “coming days,” the European Union’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday. Discussions will be indirect, with the EU acting as a mediator, and take place in a Persian Gulf nation, Iranian media quoted Borrell as saying later the same day.

Last week, the US Energy Information Administration delayed its weekly snapshot of nationwide stockpiles and demand following a power disruption. The agency expects to provide an update on the situation later on Monday.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts