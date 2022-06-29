Protestors ‘assaulted’ during UK Oil and Gas AGM

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Protestors forced UK Oil and Gas to cancel its annual shareholder meeting yesterday.

Several activists disrupted the oil and gas company’s AGM by brandishing signs, singing and chanting.

“That is Assault, you are assaulting that man!”

Videos of the protest can be found on social media (linked below) and show the protestors being removed from the meeting.

One activist can be heard shouting, “that is assault, you are assaulting that man!”

Protestors can be seen walking through UK Oil and Gas offices chanting and singing: “what do we want? It’s climate justice! When do we want it? Now!”

While one young woman is moved away from the head table, a UKOG representative can be heard saying “Get your hands off of her, you are not allowed to touch her.”

Cn: assault. Footage of @UKOGlistedonAIM assaulting one of the protestors. He’s tackled to the ground then dragged out of the room pic.twitter.com/9PShesK3Xj — Mia Watanabe | 渡辺みあ (@MiaHWatanabe) June 28, 2022

UK Oil and Gas has been asked to comment on the footage.