North-east energy services firm Aubin Group is now under Italian ownership following a sale by its previous shareholders.

Italmatch Chemicals, based in Genova (Genoa) in northwest Italy’s Liguria region, swooped to buy the Ellon business for an undisclosed sum from shareholders including founder Paddy Collins and banking industry-backed investor BGF.

Queen’s Award-winning Aubin is internationally recognised as a key developer and supplier of chemical solutions for the energy industry, with a long-term focus on research and development (R&D).