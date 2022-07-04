Lewis Hamilton defends ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestors who stormed F1 tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton defends ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestors who stormed F1 tracks

Lewis Hamilton has defended “Just Stop Oil” protestors who stormed the F1 tracks at Silverstone over the weekend.
By Allister Thomas
04/07/2022, 8:06 am Updated: 04/07/2022, 8:30 am
© Supplied by Just Stop Oil/ Twittoil protestors f1
Just Stop Oil protestors on the tracks at Silverstone.

But Ferrari Race winner Carlos Sainz said they had put drivers and their own lives at risk, and Formula One head Stefano Domenicali said they had been “totally stupid” according to Reuters.

Video has emerged of the protestors having run onto the track during the race, which had already seen a major crash in its opening lap.

After initially saying “big up those guys”, seven-times world champion Hamilton told reporters “I don’t know what the protest was for”.

“I love that people are fighting for the planet and we need more people like them”, he added.

Mercedes, sponsored by Petronas and Ineos, later issued a statement saying Hamilton was not aware of the situation.

It said the driver was endorsing the right to protest but not the method they chose “which compromised their safety and that of others”.

Earlier in the day, Northants Police issued a statement saying it had “credible intelligence” a protest would take place and urged those planning it “not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers & members of the public, at risk”.

The Just Stop Oil group said the protest was held to ensure “no new oil in the UK” and to highlight “government inaction” on the issue.

Stefano Domenicali told Sky Sports: “”You can protest whatever you want, it’s freedom to speak — but this is really something… ridiculous, this is the minimum I can say.”

Sainz, who won the race, highlighted the importance of freedom of speech but added: “I just don’t believe jumping into a Formula One track is the best way to do it and putting yourself at risk and all the other drivers.”

At the start of the race, Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo was flipped upside down at 160mph, but was saved by the halo which sits on top of cockpits, a feature brought into the sport in 2018.

