OPEC secretary general dies

OPEC secretary general Mohammad Barkindo has died, according to Nigerian officials.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) CEO Mele Kyari announced Barkindo’s death this morning. The OPEC official died at 11 pm on July 5, Kyari said, without giving a cause.

“Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly,” Kyari said.

Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo will be buried in his home town of Yola at 4pm today 6th July 2022. The Janaiza prayers will be offered at the Yola Central mosque by the Lamido of Adamawa’s palace. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him. — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) July 6, 2022

Barkindo had served two terms as secretary general of OPEC. His term was due to end on July 31.

OPEC confirmed the death of Barkindo. The group described it as a “shock”. Barkindo gave “over 40 years of selfless service … to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come.”

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met Barkindo on July 5. The official gave the keynote address at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.

Buhari had welcomed Barkindo home. “We are proud of your distinguished achievements at OPEC. You were able to successfully navigate the Organisation through turbulent challenges,” the president said.

The Nigerian president gave Barkindo credit for the Algeria agreement, in September 2016, which paved the way for the OPEC+ deal.

Barkindo joined NNPC in 1992 and served in various roles, including as head of international trade. He represented Nigeria at OPEC from 1985 to 2010.

Barkindo was born in April 1959. He attended the Ahmadu Bello University and received a post graduate diploma in petroleum economics from Oxford University.

Updated at 1:25 pm with more information from Kyari and OPEC confirmation.