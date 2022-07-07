Shell completes $8.5bn share buyback programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell completes $8.5bn share buyback programme

Shell announced the completion of its planned $8.5 billion half-year share buyback programme, ahead of its second quarter results at the end of July.
By Andrew Dykes
07/07/2022, 7:41 am Updated: 07/07/2022, 9:05 am
© Supplied by ShellShell Indian energy company

Shell announced the completion of its planned $8.5 billion half-year share buyback programme, ahead of its second quarter results at the end of July.

In a 7 July trading update the supermajor pointed to steady results from its integrated gas business, from which production is expected to be between 930,000-980,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Overall LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to dip following the “derecognition” of output from the Sakhalin plant, to between 7.4 and 8 million tonnes.

Shell announced a $3.9 billion (£3.1bn) impairment last quarter owing to its decision to pull out of Russian ventures in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

It said the loss of volumes from Sakhalin was expected to have a negative impact of $300-350m this quarter.

Trading and optimisation results for integrated gas are also expected to be lower compared with the first quarter 2022, which had “exceptional trading optimisation opportunities.”

The upstream oil segement is expected to report quarterly production of between 1.85 and 1.95 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), reflecting higher scheduled maintenance.

A more complex picture emerged for its chemicals and products unit.

Indicative refining margins have soared and are now expected in the range of $28.04 per barrel for Q2 2022 – nearly triple the $10.23 per barrel of Q1 and almost seven times the $4.17 per barrel for the same quarter last year.

Shell said it expects the increased margin to generate between $800m and $1.2bn in its Q2 results for the unit, compared with Q1.

However, its indicative chemicals margin is $86/tonne, compared to the $98/tonne in the first quarter 2022, leading to an expected loss for chemicals in the second quarter.

It expects to pay a combined between $3.3 and $3.7 billion in tax across the business for the quarter.

It also expects to see post-tax impairment reversals in the range of $3.5-4.5 billion from previously impaired assets, which it said were due to changes in commodity prices.

The results will follow a record Q1 for the company, in which rocketing energy prices pushed the group’s pre-tax profits to $10.8bn (£8.6bn).

In a note Panmure Gordon director and research analyst for oil and gas, Ashley Kelty, said overall results would be down slightly on the first quarter as a result of “maintenance periods and softer gas prices with tax charges significantly higher than same period last year,” but added that investors “should expect another bumper quarter” when full results are published at the end of the month.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts