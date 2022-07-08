Artists tease arrival of ‘SEE Monster’ North Sea platform next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Artists tease arrival of ‘SEE Monster’ North Sea platform next week

The SEE Monster, a decommissioned North Sea platform art installation, is set to arrive at the Tropicana in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday.
By Ryan Duff
08/07/2022, 12:57 pm
© Supplied by Visit Weston-super-MSEE Monster Aberdeen
A visual of the SEE Monster project.

The SEE Monster, a decommissioned North Sea platform art installation, is set to arrive at the Tropicana in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday.

The SEE Monster Facebook page shared that the decommissioned platform “is on the move” and they will be “following the Monster’s unprecedented 5 day journey across the sea to the shores of Weston-super-Mare”

© Supplied by SEE Monster Facebook
Image from SEE Monster Facebook page “We’ll be following the Monster’s unprecedented 5 day journey across the sea to the shores of Weston-super-Mare… ⁠”

The team behind the installation shared behind the scenes footage “where essential works have been underway to lay the foundations fit for a beast”:

The installation aims to connect industry with the arts as part of the government’s Unboxed initiative.

What’s Kraken with the SEE Monster?

The decommissioned topsides platform has been “regenerated” and is now ready to be viewed as a work of art.

The designers of the SEE Monster explained that “It will explore the concept of inherited structures, be those physical, social, or environmental. What do we do with the structures we inherit? How do they play a part in our lives, and what actions can they inspire both individually and universally? With landscapes weaved throughout the structure that work to amplify SEE MONSTER’s message, the project poses a question of how pre-existing ideas can be challenged and changed through creativity,”

SEE Monster Aberdeen © Supplied by SEE Monster
The project, to open this summer, is converting a former North Sea gas platform into an art installation.

The installation will be powered by renewable energy “in celebration of the Great British Weather and British eccentricity.”And as part of an “overgrown garden” a Garden Lab area will also showcase a range of new renewable technologies.

An outdoor broadcast space will be used to create music, radio, podcasts, talks and more outside the installation. With the aim of providing a platform to inspire people around the UK and around the world.

Interim chief executive of Decom North Sea Sam Long said: “To me, this is about offshore meets onshore, industry meets arts and culture, and underneath all of that, is the piece that we need to be doing: we need to advocate what we do in the decommissioning work, we need to speak loud and we need to reach out to broader communities.”

The project is led by Leeds-based creative studio NEWSUBSTANCE in collaboration with Dose of Society, REDHOUSE, Rocket Women, Empowering Women with Tech, Ivan Black kinetic sculptor and representatives from The British Antarctic Survey, and is supported by North Somerset Council.

Why are there no ‘SEE Monsters’ on our shores?

A similar oil rig museum was proposed to pop its head above water in Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Quarry, however, the idea was never brought to fruition.

Those advocating these projects have pointed to a similar project in Galveston, Texas using an old drilling rig.

© Supplied by DNS/ Abermedia
Sam Long, interim CEO, Decom North Sea.

Mr Long, speaking at the DNS conference, criticised the SEE Monster’s location, saying that Weston-super-Mare has “nothing to do with the oil and gas industry” and asked why “why isn’t this happening in Aberdeen?

“Why isn’t this happening in Newcastle?

“Why aren’t we doing this in Norwich?

“Why does it take a creative agency who have got government funding to come knocking on our doors as an industry and come say ‘you’re gonna come and do something that’ – why aren’t we doing more of this?”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts