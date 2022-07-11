Well services firm BiSN sets up shop in heart of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Well services firm BiSN sets up shop in heart of Aberdeen

A leading supplier of downhole sealing solutions and technology to the North Sea oil and gas industry has set up shop in the north-east.
By Hamish Penman
11/07/2022, 11:24 am Updated: 11/07/2022, 4:54 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Photo credit: SilverThe new BiSN office is located in the Silver Fin Building in the heart of Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo credit: Silver Fin Building).
The new BiSN office is located in the Silver Fin Building in the heart of Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo credit: Silver Fin Building).

A leading supplier of downhole sealing solutions and technology to the North Sea oil and gas industry has set up shop in the north-east.

Warrington-headquartered BiSN has established its first base in Scotland at the Silver Fin Building in Union Street in the heart of Aberdeen.

It becomes the well services firm’s second UK facility, strengthening its presence in the oil and gas industry, as well as in Europe and Africa.

Ryan Sangster, global VP of business development for BiSN, will lead a team of three at the company’s new Aberdeen office.

And there are plans to recruit as many as eight new staff, with “significant future expansion” also on the cards.

Paul Carragher, chief executive of BiSN said: “Coupled with recent contract awards from major operators, and the completion of hundreds of successful deployments, our new office will play a critical role in connecting with the dynamic Aberdeen oil and gas industry.”

The opening of the Aberdeen location is part of the company’s ongoing expansion program to meet the growing demand for downhole sealing solutions.

In recent years BiSN has successfully completed a number of deployments in the UK, Norway, Israel, Gulf of Mexico, Angola and the Caribbean.

It has also completed work in Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Australia, the Middle East, Canada, as well as Alaska.

Mr Carragher added: “Drawing upon our extensive experience, not only in plug and abandonment, but in production enhancement and intervention, we use our patented Wel-lok™ sealing technology to deliver tangible benefits in a wide range of challenging environments.  Whether it’s onshore, offshore, in high temperature or high pressure environments, we have the experience and field-proven technology that consistently reduces costs, saves time and protects the environment.”

BiSN is actively recruiting staff in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa.

It is also carrying out downhole sealing operations for new and existing customers with the capability for 12 simultaneous deployments globally.

The Silver Fin building, at the west end of Union Street, is also home to Shell, Neo Energy, Kellas Midstream, Prosafe and Barclays.

Meanwhile, The Capitol – next to the Silver Fin – is home to Harbour Energy, PwC, Dentons and Orgega.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts