Well services firm BiSN sets up shop in heart of Aberdeen

A leading supplier of downhole sealing solutions and technology to the North Sea oil and gas industry has set up shop in the north-east.

Warrington-headquartered BiSN has established its first base in Scotland at the Silver Fin Building in Union Street in the heart of Aberdeen.

It becomes the well services firm’s second UK facility, strengthening its presence in the oil and gas industry, as well as in Europe and Africa.

Ryan Sangster, global VP of business development for BiSN, will lead a team of three at the company’s new Aberdeen office.

And there are plans to recruit as many as eight new staff, with “significant future expansion” also on the cards.

Paul Carragher, chief executive of BiSN said: “Coupled with recent contract awards from major operators, and the completion of hundreds of successful deployments, our new office will play a critical role in connecting with the dynamic Aberdeen oil and gas industry.”

The opening of the Aberdeen location is part of the company’s ongoing expansion program to meet the growing demand for downhole sealing solutions.

In recent years BiSN has successfully completed a number of deployments in the UK, Norway, Israel, Gulf of Mexico, Angola and the Caribbean.

It has also completed work in Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Australia, the Middle East, Canada, as well as Alaska.

Mr Carragher added: “Drawing upon our extensive experience, not only in plug and abandonment, but in production enhancement and intervention, we use our patented Wel-lok™ sealing technology to deliver tangible benefits in a wide range of challenging environments. Whether it’s onshore, offshore, in high temperature or high pressure environments, we have the experience and field-proven technology that consistently reduces costs, saves time and protects the environment.”

BiSN is actively recruiting staff in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa.

It is also carrying out downhole sealing operations for new and existing customers with the capability for 12 simultaneous deployments globally.

The Silver Fin building, at the west end of Union Street, is also home to Shell, Neo Energy, Kellas Midstream, Prosafe and Barclays.

Meanwhile, The Capitol – next to the Silver Fin – is home to Harbour Energy, PwC, Dentons and Orgega.