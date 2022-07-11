Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Bilfinger UK has launched a recruitment drive to hire over 40 engineers nationwide.

It comes as the energy services firm prepares for further growth delivering large infrastructure projects up and down the UK.

The new roles range from entry level posts to senior engineering positions across Bilfinger UK’s portfolio of renewables, chemical and petrochemical, utilities, oil and gas and food and beverage manufacturing contracts.

Successful candidates will support a range of schemes, from providing fabric maintenance and construction services at Hinkley Point C to working on systems at National Grid transmission sites.

In January Bilfinger’s two UK entities – Bilfinger UK and Bilfinger Salamis – merged, creating a turnover business employing more than 4,500 people.

The combined firm also has 13 onshore locations across the UK’s key industrial hubs.

In addition to supporting future growth, the business, which is headquartered in Warrington, is creating new capacity to bolster its services in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

Jane Atkinson, engineering and automation executive director at Bilfinger UK, said: “The markets we operate in are changing rapidly as the UK accelerates its energy transition and this is creating new, exciting opportunities to support our customers across the asset life cycle, from consulting to decommissioning.

“These roles offer the prospect of working at the forefront of industrial change across some of the UK’s most important infrastructure projects, with one of the industry’s largest tier-one contractors.

“Learning and development sits at the heart of our operations. In addition to our UK programmes, we lean on our international network as part of the Bilfinger Group to supplement our leading development schemes, providing our engineers with learning opportunities and placements with our teams across Europe.”