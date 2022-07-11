Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Bilfinger UK launches recruitment drive to support growth

Bilfinger UK has launched a recruitment drive to hire over 40 engineers nationwide.
By Hamish Penman
11/07/2022, 11:58 am Updated: 11/07/2022, 12:42 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by BilfingerPost Thumbnail

Bilfinger UK has launched a recruitment drive to hire over 40 engineers nationwide.

It comes as the energy services firm prepares for further growth delivering large infrastructure projects up and down the UK.

The new roles range from entry level posts to senior engineering positions across Bilfinger UK’s portfolio of renewables, chemical and petrochemical, utilities, oil and gas and food and beverage manufacturing contracts.

Successful candidates will support a range of schemes, from providing fabric maintenance and construction services at Hinkley Point C to working on systems at National Grid transmission sites.

In January Bilfinger’s two UK entities – Bilfinger UK and Bilfinger Salamis – merged, creating a turnover business employing more than 4,500 people.

The combined firm also has 13 onshore locations across the UK’s key industrial hubs.

In addition to supporting future growth, the business, which is headquartered in Warrington, is creating new capacity to bolster its services in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

Jane Atkinson, engineering and automation executive director at Bilfinger UK, said: “The markets we operate in are changing rapidly as the UK accelerates its energy transition and this is creating new, exciting opportunities to support our customers across the asset life cycle, from consulting to decommissioning.

“These roles offer the prospect of working at the forefront of industrial change across some of the UK’s most important infrastructure projects, with one of the industry’s largest tier-one contractors.

“Learning and development sits at the heart of our operations. In addition to our UK programmes, we lean on our international network as part of the Bilfinger Group to supplement our leading development schemes, providing our engineers with learning opportunities and placements with our teams across Europe.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts