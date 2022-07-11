Fast-track development for Aker BP’s Frosk field

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Aker BP’s plan for development and operation (PDO) on the Frosk field in the Alvheim area has been approved by The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) today.

The development solution enables a fast-track development with first oil planned 18 months after the PDO submission, in the first quarter of 2023.

The operator Aker BP and licence partners Vår Energi AS and Lundin Energy Norway AS submitted the PDO to the Ministry in September last year.

Lundin Energy Norway AS is now a fully owned subsidiary of Aker BP ASA, as of July this year. The subsidiary’s name is changed to ABP Norway AS.

The Frosk field ties back to Alvheim FPSO via existing subsea infrastructure and utilizes free capacity in processing facilities with only a marginal increase in power consumption and CO2 emissions.

Total investments in the project are projected at around 165.3 million. The Frosk is estimated to hold around 10 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe) in recoverable reserves.

Two new production wells are set to be drilled based on valuable production experience from a test well.