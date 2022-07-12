WATCH: The 6700-ton Valhall drilling platform get its legs blown off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

WATCH: The 6700-ton Valhall drilling platform get its legs blown off

Aker BP has shared a video on its Facebook of the moment the 6700-ton Valhall drilling platform had its legs blown off.
By Ryan Duff
12/07/2022, 10:33 am Updated: 12/07/2022, 11:10 am
The rig has been in operation since the 1980s and was removed from the Valhal field as Aker BP is upgrading it for another 40 years of production.

The drilling platform has been transported to Aker Solutions’ facilities at Stord where it will be dismantled and as much as 98% of the structure will be recycled, allowing the platform’s high quality steel to be used elsewhere.

Once the platform was emptied the next step was to topple the giant structure so that it is within reach of large cutting machines.

In this case, as can be seen in the video, the firm opted to use explosives to bring the 6700-ton giant down.

A controversial decision

Ninian Northern CNR © Supplied by Veolia
The Ninian Northern resting on mounds of earth following the explosion in June 2021.

Last year CNR International opted to use a controlled explosion to topple the Ninian Northern platform.

However, some people saw the state the rig was left in as precarious. This prompted the managing director of CNR International UK David Whitehouse to address the controversy at OEUK’s decommissioning conference at St Andrews.

Mr Whitehouse said: “We had quite a lot of people saying ‘gosh that doesn’t look safe, that’s the wrong thing to do’. But in truth, what the team there did is they took an activity and they turned it into an industrial demolition activity.

“Totally safe, no one went near it and it’s that kind of innovation…pieces that are less risky, turn them into industrialised processes and it will drive an immense amount of efficiencies.”

