EnerMech lands £107m worth of new contracts in Africa, Middle East and Caspian

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

EnerMech is today announcing new contracts worth a total of more than £107 million for work in Africa, the Middle East and Caspian region.

They include the first crane maintenance project in Kazakhstan for the Aberdeen-based mechanical and electrical services company.

A total of 11 “core competency” contracts have been awarded by eight key clients of EnerMech’s business in Angola, Azerbaijan,