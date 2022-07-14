Why UK petrol prices aren’t plunging with oil price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Why UK petrol prices aren’t plunging with oil price

Ask any UK driver about the soaring price of petrol and they’ll probably tell you something like this: prices always rise with oil, but they never seem to track it lower.
By Bloomberg
14/07/2022, 7:48 am
© Shutterstock Feedpetrol price uk

Ask any UK driver about the soaring price of petrol and they’ll probably tell you something like this: prices always rise with oil, but they never seem to track it lower.

The observation, to the extent that it’s true, only tells half the story. The reality is that retail costs at UK pumps are simply less volatile than prices on wholesale markets.

When there’s a sharp spike in the wholesale petrol market — as happened into early March and again in May — motorists are unlikely to suffer a comparable immediate surge. Instead they experience a slow-but-protracted increase as retailers adjust. That happened for weeks after the latest jump.

The flip side of not immediately passing on the price hikes, is that any sharp drop can take time to filter through too, assuming it does.

Brent futures are now down about 21% since their high this year, but retail gasoline has hardly budged. The crude is turned into petrol at oil refineries, but the wholesale fuel price also dropped more sharply than at the pump.

UK fuel retailers, especially supermarkets, have drawn criticism for not passing on the most recent declines.

There is some truth in that. Since peaking at the start of June, the wholesale price of petrol dropped by almost 19 pence a liter by July 11, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights compiled by Bloomberg and adjusted to include duty and value added tax. By contrast, the retail price of petrol only peaked in early July, and was only down by about 1.2 pence from that high on Monday.

Price Competition

But that is essentially the flip side of retailers taking time to adjust to the latest spike. So the subsequent decline is also likely to take time. Of course, there’s also a risk that wholesale costs jump again.

The British Retail Consortium said its members are doing all they can.

“Retailers understand the cost pressures facing motorists and will do everything they can to offer the best value-for-money across petrol and diesel forecourts, passing on cost reductions as they feed through the supply chain,” the lobby group said in a statement.

J Sainsbury Plc Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts said on an earnings call last week that the supermarket chain works hard to be very competitive on petrol prices.

That doesn’t mean retailers don’t use fuel to boost their numbers. In the 13 weeks through May 1, Morrisons’ comparable grocery sales were deep into negative territory — down 6.4% – as people reined in food spending amid soaring inflation. When fuel revenue was included, group like-for-like sales turned positive again, up 2.5% on the same time last year.

It also doesn’t mean retailers won’t be criticized when the nation’s antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, reports the findings of an in-depth study in the autumn.

The CMA observed gaps between urban and retail fuel prices, and will no doubt be watching closely to see that, if wholesale prices do keep falling, those at the pump follow.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts