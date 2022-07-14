Shell CEO says Europe faces ‘tough winter’ and escalating prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell CEO says Europe faces ‘tough winter’ and escalating prices

Europe will face a tough winter with even higher energy costs, Shell Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said Thursday.
By Bloomberg
14/07/2022, 12:39 pm
© BloombergBen van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, speaks during a session on day two of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
“We will be facing a really tough winter in Europe,” van Beurden said. “We will be facing a very significant escalation in prices.”

European governments and industries are on edge as gas supplies through a crucial pipeline are halted because of maintenance, and it’s not clear if they’ll ever return. Van Beurden said there’s no way to tell if the situation could escalate further into a full shutdown of flows.

“For a long time, we thought it wasn’t in Russia’s interest to cut off Russia’s largest market,” van Beurden said at a conference in Oxford, England. “He nevertheless is ready and willing to weaponize energy supplies.”

The only thing to do is to prepare ahead of time. European governments shouldn’t wait until the last minute to prepare contingency plans for what to do if the gas shuts off.

And if it does, there really aren’t many options, he said.

“In a worst case, we will be in a situation where we have to ration,” van Beurden said.

