Oil set to end volatile week below $100 on slowdown concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil set to end volatile week below $100 on slowdown concerns

Oil is poised to end the week below $100 a barrel for the first time since early April after another volatile period of trading marked by escalating concerns over an economic slowdown.
By Bloomberg
15/07/2022, 6:19 am
© BloombergOil barrels in Faridabad, India. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
Oil barrels in Faridabad, India. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

Oil is poised to end the week below $100 a barrel for the first time since early April after another volatile period of trading marked by escalating concerns over an economic slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate tumbled below $91 a barrel on Thursday, erasing all of the gains seen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, before clawing back some of those losses. Futures edged higher on Friday, but the US benchmark is still down around 8% for the week.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to touch down in Saudi Arabia on Friday as part of a Middle East tour, just days after a report showed US inflation surged to a four-decade high last month, much of it driven by energy costs. China’s economy, meanwhile, grew at the slowest pace since the Wuhan outbreak.

“Oil is trading very much to the beat of Federal policy and the implications it could have on both demand destruction and the US dollar,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management. The market is also watching the increase in virus cases in China and the rest of the world, he added.

A stronger dollar and Covid-19 outbreaks in China have added to pressure on oil this week. Shanghai’s flareup appears to be stabilising, but authorities are still locking down parts of the city and housing compounds as infections rise.

China’s gross domestic product increased 0.4% from a year earlier, the worst performance since the first quarter of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. The economy is paying the price of the Beijing’s Covid Zero policy, which relies on lockdowns and mass testing to stamp out infections.

Prices
WTI for August delivery rose 0.6% to $96.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 12:25 p.m. in Singapore.
Brent for September settlement gained 1% to $100.02 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Concerns about an economic slowdown have overshadowed a squeeze of the physical oil market, in part due to upended trade flows from Russia. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the market is “screaming” tightness and that this week’s selloff has been driven by low liquidity and technical factors.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts