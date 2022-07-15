China’s Cnooc doubles first half profit to $10bn on surge in oil prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

China’s Cnooc doubles first half profit to $10bn on surge in oil prices

China’s biggest offshore oil driller said it more than doubled first half profits from a year ago amid a surge in oil and gas prices.
By Energy Voice
15/07/2022, 6:38 am Updated: 15/07/2022, 6:34 pm
© Bloombergcnooc exit uk oil
Signage for Cnooc Ltd. is displayed on the company's headquarters in Beijing, China.

China’s biggest offshore oil driller said it more than doubled first half profits from a year ago amid a surge in oil and gas prices.

Cnooc Ltd.’s preliminary net income was between 70.5 billion and 72.5 billion yuan ($10.5 billion to $10.8 billion), it said in an exchange filing. The company earned 33.3 billion yuan in the first half last year.

The company, which produces oil and gas offshore China and participates in drilling ventures around the world, benefited from soaring petroleum prices amid a global energy shortage exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude averaged about $105 a barrel from January to June, compared with about $65 in the same period in 2021.

“In the first half of 2022, international oil prices rose sharply. The company seized the favourable opportunity, continued to step up efforts in exploration and development, and achieved remarkable results in increasing reserves and production. The company insisted on enhancing quality and efficiency to reduce costs, thereby consolidating the cost competitiveness. Benefiting from the rise in the international oil prices, production growth and cost control, profitability of the first half of the year increased significantly,” noted Cnooc Ltd.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts