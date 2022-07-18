Saudis say oil decisions are for OPEC+ as Biden leaves kingdom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Saudis say oil decisions are for OPEC+ as Biden leaves kingdom

Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.
By Bloomberg
18/07/2022, 4:44 am
The sun sets over crude oil storage tanks at the Juaymah tank farm, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
Biden said late Friday that the Saudis shared his “urgency” to increase oil supply and he expects “further steps in the coming weeks” to that end.

Saudi officials stressed any decision to pump more would be made in the framework of OPEC+, which holds its next decision-making meeting on Aug. 3.

“We listen to our partners and friends from all over the world especially consumer countries,” Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters. “But at the end of the day, OPEC+ follows the market situation and will supply energy as needed.”

The OPEC+ coalition of producers includes Russia, whose oil revenues the US has been trying to squeeze to punish it for its invasion of Ukraine. Riyadh was clear that it’s sticking with the alliance.

Biden’s trip to the kingdom has been controversial at home, but gasoline prices near record levels also pose political danger.

“I’m doing all I can to increase the supply for the United States of America, which I expect to happen,” Biden said on Friday. “The Saudis share that urgency. And based on our discussions today, I expect we’ll see further steps in the coming weeks.”

Adel Al-Jubeir, minister of state for foreign affairs, played down the idea of any agreement.

“It’s not about an agreement; it’s about the kingdom’s long-standing policy of working to ensure that there’s adequate supply of crude oil on the markets and we follow the supply and demand situation very carefully,” he told Bloomberg in an interview. “If there’s a potential shortage then we work on increasing crude oil production through and with our OPEC partners and OPEC+ partners.”

The alliance already moved to accelerate production increases in June, after calls from consumer nations including the US. Still, with oil prices tumbling from recent highs as recession risks grip markets, the picture could change before the policy meeting on Aug. 3.

In any case, further increases are expected to be modest as the Persian Gulf heavyweights choose to preserve their remaining spare capacity amid supply disruptions ranging from Libyan unrest to sanctions against Russia. The buffer of idle output has dwindled to “razor-thin” levels of just over 2 million barrels a day, according to the International Energy Agency.

Under the terms of the existing OPEC+ agreement, Saudi Arabia’s production is due to reach 11 million barrels a day next month, a level it has only rarely maintained in its decades as a crude exporter. Any further increases would test the kingdom’s maximum sustainable capacity, which state-run giant Saudi Aramco puts at 12 million barrels a day.

