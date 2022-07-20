UK North Sea to lead global charge on major subsea projects

The UK will lead the way on the number of major subsea projects coming globally over the next five years, according to new analysis.
GlobalData reports that the UK North Sea will deliver four schemes by 2025, with a projected combined capital expenditure of $4.3 billion.
However, the sector is eclipsed on spending by the US at $5.4bn, but beats Norway marginally, with capex of $4.25bn.
