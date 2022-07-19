Bechtel starts construction on Taiwan’s largest LNG storage tanks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Bechtel starts construction on Taiwan’s largest LNG storage tanks

US engineering company Bechtel has started construction on a third phase development at CPC’s Taichung LNG import terminal, aimed at delivering two new LNG storage tanks each with 180,000 m3 storage capacity, which will make them the largest in Taiwan.
By Energy Voice
19/07/2022, 3:21 am Updated: 19/07/2022, 3:24 am
To meet increasing demand for natural gas and to enhance the stability of natural gas supplies in Taiwan, CPC is expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to include two full containment tanks and associated regasification facilities.

Bechtel will execute engineering, procurement, and construction of two 180,000 m3 full containment LNG tanks, Taiwan’s largest storage tanks ever built.

CPC is leading the way for Taiwan in meeting the country’s clean energy aspirations by rapidly expanding the country’s LNG import terminals to support the move from coal to natural gas as their primary transitional source of energy for the near future.

“Today marks another important step toward meeting the increasing demand for natural gas. Together with CPC Corporation and MRY, we are delivering cleaner, greener, and safer energy to Taiwan, supporting both their energy growth and security” said Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel Energy. “To power the needs of the world, we need LNG and storage capability which is what we are doing here on this site today, by celebrating the start of construction on the largest storage tanks ever to be built in Taiwan”.

