Bechtel starts construction on Taiwan’s largest LNG storage tanks

US engineering company Bechtel has started construction on a third phase development at CPC’s Taichung LNG import terminal, aimed at delivering two new LNG storage tanks each with 180,000 m3 storage capacity, which will make them the largest in Taiwan.

To meet increasing demand for natural gas and to enhance the stability of natural gas supplies in Taiwan, CPC is expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to include two full containment tanks and associated regasification facilities.

Bechtel will execute engineering, procurement, and construction of two 180,000 m3 full containment LNG tanks, Taiwan’s largest storage tanks ever built.

CPC is leading the way for Taiwan in meeting the country’s clean energy aspirations by rapidly expanding the country’s LNG import terminals to support the move from coal to natural gas as their primary transitional source of energy for the near future.

“Today marks another important step toward meeting the increasing demand for natural gas. Together with CPC Corporation and MRY, we are delivering cleaner, greener, and safer energy to Taiwan, supporting both their energy growth and security” said Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel Energy. “To power the needs of the world, we need LNG and storage capability which is what we are doing here on this site today, by celebrating the start of construction on the largest storage tanks ever to be built in Taiwan”.