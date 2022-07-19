How’s it hangin’? CNRL shares great shot of worker in North Sea

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) shared a picture on LinkedIn of a rope access worker performing an inspection at the Tiffany offshore platform.

CNRL credited one of their employees with taking the picture, adding, “With safety as a core value for us, inspections such as these are an important part of maintaining our operations.”

The shot is being praised in the comments of the post with one person saying: “I thought this was shot from space for a second haha.”

Others are commending CRNL for their commitment to safety, with some saying:

“Inspections are important, great picture.”

“Reliability for Safe Operations.”

The Tiffany offshore platform is located in the United Kingdom’s portion of the North Sea, around 155 miles north east of Aberdeen.

Starting production in 2019, oil from the Tiffany platform is exported using a short link to the Brae – Forties oil pipelines and onward to shore at Cruden Bay.