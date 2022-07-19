How’s it hangin’? CNRL shares great shot of worker in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

How’s it hangin’? CNRL shares great shot of worker in North Sea

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) shared a picture on LinkedIn of a rope access worker performing an inspection at the Tiffany offshore platform.
By Ryan Duff
19/07/2022, 11:10 am Updated: 19/07/2022, 11:11 am
© Supplied by Canadian Natural ResCNRL

CNRL credited one of their employees with taking the picture, adding, “With safety as a core value for us, inspections such as these are an important part of maintaining our operations.”

The shot is being praised in the comments of the post with one person saying: “I thought this was shot from space for a second haha.”

Others are commending CRNL for their commitment to safety, with some saying:

“Inspections are important, great picture.”

“Reliability for Safe Operations.”

The Tiffany offshore platform is located in the United Kingdom’s portion of the North Sea, around 155 miles north east of Aberdeen.

Starting production in 2019, oil from the Tiffany platform is exported using a short link to the Brae – Forties oil pipelines and onward to shore at Cruden Bay.

CNR's Tiffany platform
Tiffany platform.
The Tiffany platform

