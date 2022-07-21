Well-Safe Solutions lands North Sea P&A deal creating 60 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Well-Safe Solutions lands North Sea P&A deal creating 60 new jobs

Aberdeen-headquartered Well-Safe Solutions has announced the creation of 60 jobs after winning a new deal  to plug and abandon (P&A) 14 wells in the UK North Sea.
By Ryan Duff
21/07/2022, 8:00 am
The WilPhoenix rig will be renamed the Well-Safe Defender.

The deal, with an unnamed operator, is the first contract for the recently-acquired Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible rig, formerly known as the WilPhoenix, which Well-Safe Solutions bought from Awilco Drilling last month.

Well-Safe said the contract, for an undisclosed fee,  will see the Defender mobilised in March next year for a timeframe of around 250 days.

The rig is currently undergoing efficiency enhancements as it joins the business as well as the completion of its recertification ahead of mobilisation.

With the creation of 60 new roles, Well-Safe’s headcount will stand at 330 by early next year.

Operations director at Well-Safe Solutions Neil Ferguson said:  “This is a very exciting time for our teams, with a little over a month between Well-Safe taking ownership of the Well-Safe Defender and the signing of this contract with our latest client.”

It follows a flurry of contracts for the company, which has recently won work for Repsol Sinopec and Ithaca Energy.

Commercial manager at Well-Safe Solutions Gavin Robinson added: “We are delighted to assist our client, a leading European operator, with meeting their decommissioning obligations on these historic fields.

“Like the Well-Safe Guardian and Well-Safe Protector, the Well-Safe Defender is a dedicated decommissioning asset converted from a drilling rig.

“Clients benefit from a greatly reduced carbon footprint and quicker mobilisation times as a result, as no virgin steel is required for a new-build rig.

“In addition to the clear economic benefits of this approach, we expect this work to generate approximately 60 new positions offshore, with several supporting roles also required onshore.

“This will take the total estimated headcount in Well-Safe to 330 people in early 2023.”

This comes after Well-Safe Solutions announced a well decommissioning contract with Ithaca Energy as well as a capital funding boost of more than £50 million by new and existing investors.

