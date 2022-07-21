Oil drops below $100 as traders assess weak US gasoline demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil drops below $100 as traders assess weak US gasoline demand

Oil slipped back below $100 a barrel as investors assessed signs of lacklustre US gasoline demand and expanding stockpiles.
By Bloomberg
21/07/2022, 2:59 am
© BloombergGasoline drips out of a fuel nozzle at a gas station operated by INA Industrije Nafte d.d. in Rijeka, Croatia, on Monday, July 18, 2022. The European Union last week gave its final approval for Croatia to join the euro zone early next year as the region looks to strike a delicate balance between bringing down inflation and sustaining output as the region risks a total cut off of Russian gas. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg
Gasoline drips out of a fuel nozzle at a gas station operated by INA Industrije Nafte d.d. in Rijeka, Croatia, on Monday, July 18, 2022. The European Union last week gave its final approval for Croatia to join the euro zone early next year as the region looks to strike a delicate balance between bringing down inflation and sustaining output as the region risks a total cut off of Russian gas. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg

Oil slipped back below $100 a barrel as investors assessed signs of lacklustre US gasoline demand and expanding stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate for September retreated again in Asian trading after ending almost 1% lower on Wednesday. A US government report showed that stockpiles of the fuel rose more than expected last week, while a four-week rolling average shows high prices crimped consumption to only just above the same time two years ago, and below every other year since 2000.

After rallying for most of the first half following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have been dragged lower in recent weeks by fears of recession and central bank tightening. Futures are on course for their first back-to-back monthly loss in July since 2020 despite signs physical markets remain tight.

“Gasoline demand in the US didn’t show strength despite the Northern Hemisphere still being in peak-consumption season,” said Gao Jian, a Shandong-based analyst at Zhaojin Futures Co.. “As peak-demand season enters a turning point and global economic growth slows, the market should be on sustained watch for risk of weakening oil products’ demand.”

Prices:
WTI for September delivery shed 0.7% to $99.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:29 a.m. in Singapore.
Brent for September settlement fell 0.6% to $106.25 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

In Asia, China’s persistence with its strategy of trying to eradicate Covid-19 has acted as a drag on energy usage and slowed regional growth. The Asian Development Bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in developing Asia as Beijing’s approach to the virus creates ripple effects.

Still, oil markets remain deeply backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — was $4.52 a barrel in backwardation, up from $2.88 a barrel a month ago.

Traders are also tracking events in Europe to see whether Russia’s biggest gas pipeline to the continent will be restarted later Thursday after maintenance. President Vladimir Putin has signalled exports on the Nord Stream conduit will resume but at lower rates. A failure to restore flows may roil energy prices.

To ramp up the pressure against Moscow for its assault on Ukraine, the US government is working on a plan to try to cap prices of Russian crude. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia will not export oil if any global price limit was set below production costs.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts